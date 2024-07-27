Rohit Bal's Exclusive Pop-up at Aza Fashions, Ahmedabad

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27: Aza Fashions, Ahmedabad was pleased to host an exclusive pop-up and a new launch of ace couturier Rohit Bal's latest collection for women & men. Exclusively at Aza Fashions, Ahmedabad on 25th and 26th July, the exclusive Rohit Bal collection artfully celebrates design as an art form. Known for drawing soul-searing references from history, fantasy and folklore to craft larger-than-life masterpieces, the designer's signature timeless style has always been desired by the discerning aficionados around the globe. The new exclusive Rohit Bal collection at Aza Fashions reflects Rohit's deep understanding of the psyche of the fashion world. Moreover each ensemble reconciles Rohit's singular creativity with a contemporary spirit making it wearable irrespective of seasons and trends.

Talking about this exclusive pop-up, Aza Fashions, Founder, Dr Alka Nishar shared, "Rohit Bal and Aza Fashions have always shared a beautiful partnership based on cherished values of ageless designs steeped in inventiveness and timelessness. The new exclusive range of ensembles for both men and women available at Aza Fashions, Ahmedabad are truly remarkable thanks to the artistically done digital prints."

Showcase Details: Aza Fashions has always been known for offering a thoughtfully curated range of wedding couture, festive celebrations and everyday pieces and the latest Rohit Bal collection ticks all the boxes. What makes it truly a collector's delight is the collection's evocative digital print realised with an unmistakable Rohit Bal signature touch. The couturier's signature vibrant bloom and foliage prints lend drama and divinity to the timeless creations. Bollywood celebrities like Aditi Rao Hydari and Vicky Kaushal have been spotted sporting some of the noteworthy looks from this exclusive collection.

Venue: Aza, Puniska House, Chhanalal Joshi Marg, Ashok Vatika, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380058.

