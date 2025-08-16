Rohit Jain: Entrepreneurial Journey and Business Empire

New Delhi [India], August 16:Rohit Jain was born on December 26, 1997, in the small town of Pratapgarh in Rajasthan, India. Growing up in a modest environment, he developed an early interest in business and finance, showing entrepreneurial spark even in his school days. His family and community instilled in him strong values of hard work and ambition, which would later fuel his drive to succeed in the competitive world of business.

For his higher education, Rohit pursued a Master of Business Administration (MBA) at Renaissance University in Indore. This academic foundation in business management honed his knowledge of finance, marketing, and leadership. During his college years, he actively participated in seminars and workshops on entrepreneurship, laying the groundwork for his future endeavors. The combination of small-town values and quality education gave Rohit a unique perspective – he matched practical wisdom with modern business acumen. By the time he graduated with his MBA, he was poised to launch his own venture, carrying forward a vision far beyond the confines of his hometown.

Shreenath Portfolio Management Services: A New Venture

Building on his success, Rohit Jain launched Shreenath Portfolio Management Services, a financial firm that operates in both Dubai and India. As the CEO of this newly established venture, Rohit expanded his reach into international markets and diversified financial services. Shreenath Portfolio Management Services specializes in portfolio management and investment advisory, leveraging Rohit's 8+ years of experience in the stock and forex markets. Under his leadership, the firm offers comprehensive stock market education programs and tailored portfolio management solutions to clients ranging from novice investors to high-net-worth individuals.

Rohit built Shreenath Portfolio Management Services with a philosophy of low-risk, strategic trading aimed at high returns. Rather than chasing quick profits, the firm emphasizes risk-managed strategies to achieve consistent growth for its clients. This approach helped the company quickly establish a reputation for reliability and expertise in navigating complex financial markets. The services include one-on-one investment consultations, managed trading accounts, and educational courses for those looking to learn trading. Rohit's role has been pivotal – he ensures that each client is guided with confidence through market fluctuations, reflecting the company's motto of helping clients navigate financial complexities with ease. With operations in two countries, Shreenath Portfolio Management Services stands as a key pillar of Rohit's business empire, showcasing his ability to scale a venture internationally while maintaining quality and client trust. Notably, the firm has aggressive future plans, including preparing for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the stock market as it continues to grow

Equityfx Trading Academy and Financial Education

Education and empowerment have always been close to Rohit Jain's heart, which led to the establishment of Equityfx Trading Academy. This venture is dedicated to financial education, specifically training individuals in stock market trading, forex trading, and even emerging areas like cryptocurrency trading. Equityfx Trading Academy offers structured courses designed to cater to different levels of learners – from complete beginners to advanced traders looking to refine their strategies.

Under Rohit's guidance, the academy's curriculum covers a wide range of topics. Beginners might start with understanding the basics of the Indian stock market and forex market, learning about market terminology, The programs often combine theoretical knowledge with practical, real-world trading simulations, a method that Rohit strongly advocates for effective learning.

What makes Equityfx Trading Academy stand out is Rohit's personal involvement. As a seasoned trader and mentor, he often leads masterclasses and interacts with students, sharing insights from his own journey. He emphasizes discipline, research, and continuous learning – traits he believes are essential for success in trading. Equityfx Trading Academy is not just a business for Rohit; it's a mission to improve financial literacy and help people achieve financial independence by mastering the markets, reflecting his commitment to social impact alongside business success.

Rohit Jain is awarded A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Award

Rohit Jain is awarded A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Award

Rohit Jain has been conferred the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Award, presented by the Magic Book of Record, in recognition of his outstanding achievements as an entrepreneur and motivational speaker. The citation particularly commends his active involvement in various social initiatives and highlights his role as the Director of a national anti‑Corruption commission.

For more details, you can explore the original announcement here: [Magic Book of Record – Rohit Jain is awarded A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Award Additionally, you can find Rohit Jain's profile—showcasing his work as an entrepreneur, forex trader, and influencer—on Intellifluence.

