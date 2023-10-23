Rohit Shetty announces Sidharth Malhotra as the next face in the cop universe

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 23: The master of high-octane action and heart-pounding drama, Rohit Shetty, has just dropped a bombshell on the Indian film industry. In an electrifying announcement today, Rohit Shetty has revealed his ambitious vision to create a cinematic Cop Universe in Bollywood, sending fans and industry insiders into a frenzy.

The Cop Universe, inspired by the success of similar franchises worldwide, is set to bring together the most iconic police characters into a single, thrilling cinematic universe. This groundbreaking initiative promises to be an adrenaline-fueled rollercoaster ride for fans of action-packed Bollywood cinema.

At the heart of this venture is the much-anticipated film, "Indian Police Force," and leading the charge is none other than the dashing and versatile actor, Siddharth Malhotra. Known for his charismatic screen presence and impeccable acting prowess, Malhotra is all set to play the charismatic yet righteous police officer who will become the backbone of this riveting universe.

Rohit Shetty, the celebrated director and producer behind box-office blockbusters like the "Singham" series and "Simmba," is no stranger to crafting explosive action sequences, heartwarming moments, and unforgettable characters. With "Indian Police Force," he's poised to take things to an entirely new level.

Armed and prepared to strike, Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe has unveiled it's next face Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra. Set in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, Indian Police Force will be connected to Rohit's previous projects; Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. With the addition of Sidharth Malhotra, Rohit Shetty's cop universe has just been taken a notch higher.

Rohit Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra took Instagram to announce the release date of their latest collaboration, Indian Police Force.

The Shershaah actor captioned his post:

Location clear! Target locked!

Force incoming!

Reporting for #RohitShetty cop universe, armed and prepared to strike!

#IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, coming Jan 19th 2024 on @primevideoin

Now that the release date has been announced fans are very much excited to see Sidharth in this new venture.

Sidharth Malhotra has serviced his fans with a variety of roles over the years, and will soon hit the screens with his latest action avatar. For fans, seeing the actor in uniform once again is going to be a treat, especially given their response to his previous films, Shershaah and Mission Majnu.

Based on the poster, this Sidharth Malhotra led series promises gripping action and stunning visuals, promising to be an action packed blockbuster and is definitely a series to look forward to in the coming year.

Indian Police Force is set to release on January 19th, 2024.

