Roland DG Corporation, Accelerating Innovation and Growth in the Indian Market

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 16: Since its founding in 1981, Roland DG Corporation has been a leading innovator in bringing advanced digital technology that make it easy for anyone to create things, driven by its mission to "Bring new opportunities to society through digital technology". Renowned for its pioneering work in wide-format inkjet printers and vinyl cutters, Roland DG products have significantly impacted the sign and display industry with high-quality billboards, posters, and various graphic works.

Roland DG's extensive product portfolio includes eco-solvent inkjet printers known for their durability and resistance to weather and water. Based on continuous customers' feedback from India and emerging markets, Roland DG has added a range of UV and Eco-Solvent models in DGXPRESS series of inkjet printers, designed and crafted especially to empower the printing industry of the Indian Market.

The latest addition to Roland DG Group of Companies, DG DIMENSE, highlights the company's dedication to sustainability and innovation. DIMENSE is a unique and patented complete system of an inkjet printer, combined with media and water-based inks to create dimensional (3D textures) prints in one production step on a diversity of media with different finishes. The media are unique, odorless, eco-friendly, PVC and plasticizer free.

Under the leadership of Kohei Tanabe, President of Roland DG, the company is accelerating its portfolio transformation to boost performance and responsiveness.

A key element of this strategy is a focus on Indian market, recognized by Roland DG as a dynamic emerging country with substantial growth potential. The company's investment in enhancing brand visibility and leveraging its existing brand value in India underscores its commitment to the region and its promising opportunities.

Roland DG's partnership with Apsom Infotex Limited, spanning three decades, underscores a deep-rooted commitment to trust and mutual growth. Apsom Infotex, a pivotal player in the Indian market, has been instrumental in driving their expansion and success in the region. Post-COVID, Apsom has strategically aligned with major industry players to accelerate Roland DG's growth trajectory in India, leveraging its extensive market knowledge and excellence in customer service.

Both Roland DG and Apsom Infotex are dedicated to meeting evolving customer needs and fostering creativity. By continuously introducing industry-leading products and solutions, Roland DG aims to empower customers and maintain its position as a catalyst for creativity and innovation worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor