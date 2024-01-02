Roli Mishra winner of State Ambassador of Uttar Pradesh in Mrs India Million 23, Season 4

New Delhi (India), January 1: Roli Mishra, living in Greater Noida, is progressing in the fashion and modeling industry these days and is also achieving success with her hard work. Yes, let us tell you that Roli Mishra also participated in the Mrs. India One in a Million Beauty Contest 2023, recently organized in Delhi, in which she achieved the title of State Ambassador of Uttar Pradesh 2023 with her hard work. She is working in the company as General Manager. While talking to the media, Roli says that the journey of the show was very eventful. I learned a lot during this process, due to which I was successful in reaching this milestone. Roli further added that to win this title, I had to go through multiple rounds, including talent, cultural, and introduction rounds. Roli also mentioned that in this entire journey, my family members have supported me completely, who encouraged me every moment, whatever I am today is because of them.

http://www.mrsindiamillion.com/

Let us tell you that Roli’s dream is to become a great model and also work on women empowerment so that she can make other women self-reliant.

