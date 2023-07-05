Rolloverstock: Helping Manufacturers in increasing revenues at Zero Upfront Cost

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], July 5: Rolloverstock, India's trusted B2B eCommerce marketplace, is empowering manufacturers to focus on creating exceptional products and worry less about handling crucial business aspects such as Branding, End-to-End Marketing, Front-End Sales, and Expansion. With its new suite of services, manufacturers can trust in a dedicated partner to build their reach and bring in buyers to boost revenue. By simplifying the B2B marketplace and offering Manufacturer exclusive services, Rolloverstock is transforming the way businesses operate.

Many manufacturers create excellent products but struggle to gain market traction due to limited reach and resources. Rolloverstock's new suite of services addresses this precise challenge, allowing manufacturers to unlock their full potential and expertise. What started as an experiment with a select group of 15+ manufacturers has evolved into a successful offering. All the 15+ collaborated brands have experienced a significant influx of customer orders within a matter of months.

Rolloverstock understands the challenge of juggling multiple responsibilities faced by manufacturers who wish to prioritize their craftsmanship. With the aim of simplifying their journey, Rolloverstock's new offering takes on the responsibility of brand development, marketing strategies, and sales support. By collaborating with Rolloverstock, manufacturers can channel their energy into creating high-quality products while relying on a trusted partner to handle the rest of the sales.

The platform excels in facilitating bulk eCommerce sales, catering to the growing demand for online transactions, and bringing the convenience of eCommerce into the B2B space. Rolloverstock not only enables manufacturers to meet the unique needs of large-scale buyers but also adopts a traditional sales approach for its exclusive brands. By leveraging its experienced sales team, Rolloverstock decreases the sales burden on manufacturers. Rolloverstock is also setting up physical franchise storefronts where retailers can walk in to buy stock of those exclusive brands. This saves retailers from tier-2 and tier-3 cities from the hassle of traveling to tier-1 cities to procure products. It also provides manufacturers with a 360-degree realm of offerings that opens new channels of revenue. The best part is this service comes with zero upfront investment from manufacturers.

One of the key aspects of Rolloverstock's latest offering is its ability to not only connect customers directly with manufacturers' products but also give them the opportunity to feel them at the franchisee stores. Through its extensive buyer network of dealers, distributors, and retailers, Rolloverstock provides a platform for manufacturers to showcase their offerings to a wider range of audience which was once a costly affair. This will help manufacturers to launch in new markets quickly and also move faster than their competitors.

Rolloverstock also specializes in facilitating bulk sales orders based on inquiries. This allows manufacturers to meet the unique demands of large-scale buyers and cut down the pressure on the internal sales team while Rolloverstock does all the heavy lifting for you. The team of experts at Rolloverstock first identify the right market after extensive research, strategize and implement based on the research both on digital and traditional approaches with those successful strategies. Its user-friendly platform streamlines digital transactions, eliminating the barriers commonly associated with the B2B market space.

The success of Rolloverstock lies in its ability to bridge the gap between manufacturers and buyers, providing a reliable and efficient B2B platform for seamless transactions. With a comprehensive suite of services and an extensive buyer network, Rolloverstock empowers manufacturers to thrive in today's competitive market landscape and achieve market dominance.

