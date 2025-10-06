Ronald McDonald House Launches its First House in India for Families of Children Undergoing Medical Treatment

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: 'No family should face their child's medical journey alone'. This powerful belief has driven Ronald McDonald House, for five decades to create havens for millions of families across 62 countries. Today, this commitment reaches a historic milestone in India. The country's first Ronald McDonald House opens in Mumbai, offering a home away from home for families of children undergoing medical treatment, bringing hope, comfort, and community support to families when they need it most.

The Ronald McDonald House was inaugurated by Advocate Ashish Shelar, Hon'ble Minister for Information Technology, Government of Maharashtra, in the presence of distinguished dignitaries including Mr. Bhushan Gagrani, Hon'ble Municipal Commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Dr. Kailash Sharma, Dean Projects, Academic, Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, and Smita Jatia, Chairwoman, Ronald McDonald House India. The ceremony marked an important milestone in bringing this crucial support facility to families in need.

This state-of-the-art home is all set to support families traveling to Mumbai from across Maharashtra and neighbouring states for their children's medical journeys. Strategically located in Mahim (West), close to leading paediatric hospitals, the 3,200 sq. ft. facility features 16 fully furnished private rooms and can support more than 500 families annually. Families will be provided with complimentary accommodation, nutritious meals, hospital transport, counselling and 24/7 support from dedicated staff, enabling them to focus entirely on their child's recovery. It will have shared amenities include a communal kitchen, play areas, and spaces designed to foster connection and comfort during the most difficult times.

Smita Jatia, Chairwoman, Ronald McDonald House India said, "This is truly a historic moment for us at the Ronald McDonald House. Since we began our journey with our first Family Room at the BJ Wadia Hospital in 2016, we have dreamed of opening a Ronald McDonald House in India. With this first house, we are turning that dream into reality, ensuring families find strength, comfort, and community when they need it most. This house symbolizes our commitment to standing by such families, every step of the way. When a child is ill, the entire family needs support. This house provides a nurturing environment where families can find respite, share experiences with others on similar journeys, and build a network of care. We believe that families heal better together, and this house embodies that belief in every aspect of its design and operation."

Advocate Ashish Shelar, Hon'ble Minister for Information Technology, Government of Maharashtra said, "Being part of the BMC for years, I have seen the struggle that the patients and their families suffer. When we see many patients who travel from a long distance, from any part of rural Maharashtra, the kind of charges one has to pay to have a room is often unaffordable. We have seen many parents who block their space on the footpath by putting their belongings there, since there is no choice. This Ronald McDonald House is fulfilling this demand with magnanimity of heart and genuine kindness, and I must congratulate it. I appreciate that you have named it a house. That warmth, that kindness, and this approach itself are evident in calling it a house. This is a role model for many who want to be generous and kind to humankind."

For families traveling long distances for treatment, the challenge of finding safe, affordable accommodation in Mumbai is often overwhelming. "Every morning, we travel hours to reach the hospital. We often have no choice but to wait outside the hospital, sitting on the pavement with our belongings. Many nights we had no safe place to sleep, and my younger child would go without food or shelter while we focused on treatment. A facility like this House means we no longer have to worry about the basics. We can finally give all our energy and attention to our child's healing," shared one parent whose experience reflects that of countless families.

Ronald McDonald House model eases burden of accommodation, meals and transportation by allowing parents to stay close, maintain routines, and build support networks with other families on similar journeys. Global studies have shown that such proximity contributes significantly to a child's healing and recovery.

The Mumbai House builds on Ronald McDoanld House India's growing footprint. Since 2016, its Family Rooms at BJ Wadia Hospital, Mumbai and Government Cancer Hospital, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have already supported thousands of families. With this landmark opening, Ronald McDonald House India sets its sights on an ambitious 2030 vision to establish 3 Family Rooms and 5 Houses across 5 cities, transforming the healing journey for thousands more Indian families. The launch of India's first Ronald McDonald House is not just about infrastructure, it is about creating spaces where families find hope, strength, and the power to heal together.

