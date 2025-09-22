Ronnie Coleman Signature Series Teams Up with HealthKart for Strategic Growth in India

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], September 22: In a move that's set to reshape the fitness supplement landscape in South Asia, Ronnie Coleman Signature Series (RCSS) has entered into a strategic partnership with Bright Lifecare (HealthKart), India's largest nutrition platform. This exclusive collaboration marks the official arrival of Ronnie Coleman's world renowned supplement brand in the Indian subcontinent.

Founded by Ronnie Coleman, the legendary 8-time Mr. Olympia champion, RCSS is globally recognized for its high-performance, no-compromise supplements designed for serious athletes. With this new alliance, HealthKart will serve as the exclusive manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of the RCSS product line in the region, a major development in India's rapidly evolving health and fitness industry.

The King Comes to India

For years, Indian fitness enthusiasts have admired Ronnie Coleman not just as a bodybuilding icon, but also as a symbol of dedication, grit, and elite performance. Now, through this partnership, fans will finally have access to his most iconic supplements including Yeah Buddy, King Whey, and Pro-Antium, distributed through trusted channels.

To further strengthen consumer trust and accessibility, the official India website - www.ronniecoleman.net.in , will be going live soon, offering athletes and fitness enthusiasts a direct destination for authentic RCSS products.

"More and more people are taking up fitness seriously across the Indian subcontinent, which includes India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh. With it, the hunger for real, high-quality supplements is only getting stronger. That's why we're teaming up with HealthKart, a team that deeply understands consumers across online & offline channels, has built some of the biggest nutrition brands in the region, scaled them in Asia and shares our no-compromise mindset we built Ronnie Coleman Signature Series with. This isn't just a partnership, this is the start of something legendary. Time to bring the heat. Yeah Buddy!"

Ronnie Coleman, the legend

Two Powerhouses, One Vision

This partnership is a convergence of two industry giants, one with a global legacy in elite sports nutrition and the other with a deep-rooted presence and trust across Indian health and wellness consumers.

"This partnership gives us a more direct and focused reach in these key markets, powered by HealthKart's unmatched manufacturing infrastructure at par with highest international standards of quality & compliance along with retail and e-commerce expertise."

Brendan Ahern, CEO, Ronnie Coleman Signature Series

Bright Lifecare has already built dominant nutrition brands such as MuscleBlaze, HK Vitals, Gritzo, and TrueBasics. With a network of 230 physical stores, robust e-commerce, and quick-commerce integrations, it offers RCSS a full-stack entry strategy backed by compliance, speed, and scale.

"Entering new markets may look simple, but unlocking true scale is where most global brands struggle, especially amid complex regulations and fast-changing consumer needs. At HealthKart, our world class in-house R&D, regulatory expertise, and multiple US FDA-registered manufacturing facilities bridge this gap seamlessly. Backed by over a decade of experience in building brands and marketing, we understand what it takes to scale in this sector. In an online-first market like India, many brands struggle to adapt to emerging channels without the right marketing backbone and that's where we bring a decisive advantage."

Sameer Maheshwari, Founder & CEO, HealthKart

"The problem of unauthentic, locally made fake supplements plagues international & imported brands due to pricing gaps & absence of local checks. With fully-integrated warehousing, 230 HealthKart stores, strong e-commerce and quick commerce partnerships, and sales coverage across India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, we deliver unmatched speed and scale ensuring true accessibility to genuine, high-quality products to the end consumer."

Kaustuv Paliwal, Senior Vice President, HealthKart

Partnership built for the future of fitness

This is more than a partnership, it's about building a long-term and sustainable presence in a market ready for the next generation of fitness products. In a major show of commitment, Ronnie Coleman himself has taken an equity stake in HealthKart, cementing the shared vision both brands hold for the future of fitness in India and beyond.

With Indian consumers becoming more informed and demanding about supplement authenticity and efficacy, the timing couldn't be better. Together, RCSS and HealthKart aim to bridge the gap between global quality and local access, bringing hardcore, research-backed nutrition to millions.

