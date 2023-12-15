Rooh by Shivani: A Harmony of Heritage, Luxury, and Sustainability

ATK

New Delhi [India], December 15: Immerse yourself in the exquisite world of Rooh by Shivani, where each creation is a testament to timeless elegance, luxury, and ethical fashion. The Pashmina Collection from Rooh by Shivani is a symphony of craftsmanship and opulence, with each piece narrating a story of sophistication. Crafted from pure Pashmina, these meticulously handmade coats and scarves showcase a fusion of traditional designs and contemporary aesthetics. Delicate embroidery, vibrant hues, and intricate details elevate your style, offering unparalleled softness and a celebration of heritage.

"As a designer, I believe in creating pieces that not only adorn the body but also tell a story. The Pashmina Collection, is a manifestation of timeless elegance and a bridge between tradition and modernity." - Shivani Sohal

In addition to the renowned Pashmina Collection, we proudly present the latest marvel from Rooh by Shivani - the Peace Silk Collection. This collection epitomizes ethical and sustainable fashion, showcasing a commitment to compassion and cruelty-free practices. In stark contrast to conventional silk, the Peace Silk Collection allows silkworms to complete their natural life cycle, resulting in an exceptionally soft and lustrous texture for the silk fabric.

"Through the Peace Silk Collection, we aim to redefine luxury by prioritizing the well-being of living beings and the environment. It's not just about fashion, it's a conscious choice towards a harmonious coexistence with nature." - Shivani Sohal

Certified by GOTS, the Peace Silk used by Rooh by Shivani adheres to strict ecological guidelines, eliminating the use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides. The color palette, inspired by nature, features cobalt blue, blush pink, and greens, reflecting a harmonious blend and echoing India's rich heritage.

The vision behind the Peace Silk Collection stems from Rooh by Shivani's unwavering commitment to ethical and sustainable fashion. By prioritizing the well-being of living beings and the environment, the brand aims to redefine luxury. This collection serves as an inspiration for a conscious shift in consumerism, where elegance and luxury seamlessly intertwine with compassion and sustainability. Rooh by Shivani invites you to indulge in fashion that not only looks good but also feels good from an ethical and environmental perspective - a perfect fusion of style, compassion, and responsibility.

