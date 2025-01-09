Roopya Launches Next-Generation AI Agents for Loan Origination and Underwriting

SMPL

New Delhi [India], January 9: Roopya, a leading digital lending platform, has announced the launch of its advanced AI-powered agents, setting a new standard in loan origination and underwriting. This breakthrough innovation aims to empower Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), Loan Service Providers (LSPs), and Fintechs to streamline their operations, enhance decision-making accuracy, and unlock significant efficiencies in the lending process.

The timing of this launch aligns with a critical growth phase for the digital lending sector. Industry reports indicate that the global digital lending market is projected to reach $20.5 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. Despite this rapid growth, many financial institutions face persistent challenges, including high operational costs, delayed application processing, and rising risks of loan defaults. Roopya's AI agents directly address these pain points, equipping lenders with intelligent tools that reduce turnaround times, improve underwriting precision, and minimize costs.

Roopya's AI agents bring transformative capabilities to loan origination. The technology automates traditionally manual processes such as customer data collection, document verification, and fraud detection. Leveraging advanced natural language processing, the agents extract, analyze, and validate borrower information in real-time. This not only accelerates approvals but also significantly reduces human error, ensuring a seamless and reliable experience for both lenders and borrowers.

Speaking about the launch, Sudipta K Ghosh, Co-Founder at Roopya, stated, "This is a transformative moment for the lending industry. Our AI agents empower lenders to process loans faster, make smarter decisions, and reach more customers without sacrificing accuracy or compliance. This innovation reflects our unwavering commitment to driving growth and inclusion in the digital finance ecosystem."

Adding to this, Raman Vig, Co-Founder at Roopya, remarked, "As the digital lending market continues to expand, the need for intelligent, scalable solutions is more critical than ever. Our AI agents represent the future of lendingleveraging data, automation, and intelligence to create unparalleled value for NBFCs, LSPs, and Fintechs. We're proud to be at the forefront of this evolution."

In underwriting, Roopya's AI agents utilize deep learning models to analyze extensive data sources, including traditional credit scores and alternative data such as transaction behavior, geolocation, and even social activity. This multi-dimensional analysis results in highly accurate risk assessments, allowing lenders to confidently extend credit to a broader range of customers, including those with limited credit histories. By expanding credit accessibility, the platform contributes to financial inclusion while maintaining portfolio quality.

With seamless integration capabilities, Roopya's AI agents can easily plug into existing systems, eliminating the need for costly overhauls. Their design adheres to stringent data privacy and compliance regulations, such as GDPR and ISO 27001, ensuring that sensitive customer information is processed securely. Scalability is another critical advantage, as the agents adapt effortlessly to fluctuations in loan volumes, enabling lenders to grow their operations without compromising efficiency.

Looking ahead, Roopya is already developing several futuristic features to further enhance its offerings. These include dynamic risk models capable of recalibrating risk scores in real time based on evolving market trends and borrower behavior. The company is also exploring voice-enabled loan applications that will allow users to apply for credit using simple voice commands, a feature particularly beneficial in rural and underserved markets. Additionally, Roopya is working on predictive loan servicing tools that can proactively identify repayment challenges, enabling lenders to engage with borrowers before delinquencies occur. To further democratize access to credit, Roopya plans to integrate its platform with e-commerce and payment ecosystems, creating a seamless embedded lending experience at the point of purchase.

Industry studies highlight the potential of AI to transform lending. A PwC report reveals that AI can reduce operational costs by up to 22% in financial services, while McKinsey estimates that advanced analytics can cut credit losses by 10-20%. By adopting Roopya's AI-powered solutions, lenders can not only gain a competitive edge but also redefine customer experiences in an increasingly digital world.

Roopya's digital lending platform is a comprehensive, end-to-end loan origination and underwriting platform designed to empower NBFCs, LSPs, and Fintechs. It offers seamless automation for loan origination, including customer onboarding, document verification, KYC compliance, and credit scoring. The platform's underwriting tools leverage advanced analytics to assess credit risk using both traditional and alternative data, enabling smarter and faster decision-making. Roopya is shaping the future of digital finance and transforming how credit is delivered and managed.

