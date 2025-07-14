Root Botanié™ Launches India’s First Gender-Specific Scalp Microbiome Haircare Brand for Urban Lifestyles

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14: Jaitwoc International Pvt. Ltd. proudly announces the nationwide launch of Root Botanié, India's first gender-specific scalp microbiome care brand. Root Botanié, a next-generation haircare brand rooted in Ayurvedic science and clinical innovation tailored specifically for urban and suburban consumers battling stress, pollution, hormonal changes, and scalp imbalances.

Designed to treat the “silent epidemic” of hair fall and scalp disorders emerging in India's cities and towns, Root Botanié bridges the gap between ancient herbal wisdom and modern biotech solutions. The launch marks a turning point in personalized hair wellness for both men and women, especially those impacted by environmental aggressors and lifestyle-induced damage.

A New Standard in Hair Wellness for Urban India

With rising hair fall, dandruff, thinning, and premature greying among city dwellers, Root Botanié steps in to address what most hair brands overlook—the health of the scalp microbiome.

Unlike generic formulations, Root Botanié's products are gender-specific, scalp-first, and engineered for India's harshest conditions:

Air pollution & hard water exposure

exposure Postpartum or Hormonal Imbalance related hair loss in women

Male pattern baldness & DHT triggers in men

Sweat buildup & lifestyle fatigue from sedentary living

Nutritional gaps caused by modern, imbalanced lifestyles.

“We're not just offering shampoo and serum—we're restoring confidence,” said Sourabh Pandey, founder of Root Botanié. “Your scalp is your soil. It needs healing, balance, and protection. That's what we deliver.”

Inside-Out Healing: Where Ayurveda Meets Science

The launch collection, branded under Folliwise, features clinically validated ingredients like Redensyl®, Procapil, Anagain, Salicylic Acid, Niacinamide, Biotin ,Saw Palmetto and Vegan Collagen, blended with Ayurvedic botanicals such as Bhringraj, Ashwagandha, Neem, and Rosemary, & 50+ Plus hair health boosting actives.

Each formula is crafted for a specific gender, ensuring hormone- and lifestyle-aligned efficacy:

For Women:

FOLLIWISE Advanced Hair Vital Serum – Targets hormonal shedding

– Targets hormonal shedding FOLLIWISE Scalp Microbiome Balance Capsules – Fortifies follicles damaged by pollution, hormonal hair loss or post-pregnancy hair fall issues.

For Men:

FOLLIWISE Advanced Hair Vital Serum – Blocks DHT and revives urban-damaged roots

– Blocks DHT and revives urban-damaged roots FOLLIWISE Scalp Microbiome Balance Capsules – Combats male pattern thinning, stress-related shedding

Supporting this core system are five daily-use essentials:

Sweat Protect Scalp Detox Spray

Anti-Pollution Dandruff Cleanser

Deep Nourish 360 Shampoo

Ultra Smooth Conditioner

All products are sulfate-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free, and tested under dermatological supervision.

Personalized Haircare Starts Here

As part of its holistic inside-out philosophy, Root Botanié is offering a Free Hair Diet Plan to all first-time users. By taking the brand's Hair & Scalp Quiz, users can unlock tailored nutrition advice to complement their topical care, creating a complete hair recovery ecosystem.

Seed the Change – Where Haircare Meets Planet Care

Every Root Botanié order ships with a free plant seed—a gesture of gratitude to nature and a symbol of deeper renewal. The brand's #RBgogreencommunity has already:

Shared 8,000+ seeds

Cultivated 3,000+ planters across India

across India Absorbs an estimated 1,000+ kg of CO₂ annually

Users are encouraged to plant, post, and share using #RBgogreencommunity #Rootbotanie, and receive 10% off their next order.

“Root Botanié is not about quick fixes—it's about real transformation,” said Sourabh Pandey, Founder of Root Botanié. “Hair loss isn't just cosmetic; it's the visible result of invisible imbalances—stress, pollution, nutrition, hormones. We go deeper, starting at the root.”

“Men and women are biologically different. So why should their scalp care be the same?” he added. “We create not gendered branding, but gender-intelligent science.”

Why Root Botanié Stands Apart

India's First Gender-Specific Scalp Microbiome Brand

Ayurveda + Clinical Actives for Indian Conditions

Supplements + Topicals for Complete Hair Ecosystem

Urban Stress, Sweat, Hormonal & Pollution Defense

Eco-conscious, Science-Driven, Dermatologist-Tested

Root Botanié's purpose-driven model empowers consumers to go beyond hair care and embrace scalp wellness as self-care, creating beauty that's biological, sustainable, and deeply personal.

Availability & Purchase

Root Botanié products are now available via:? www.rootbotanie.com

Nationwide Delivery |Seed With Every Order | 10% Off on next purchase When You Plant & Share

Take the Hair Quiz & Get a Free Hair Diet Plan

About Root Botanié

Root Botanié is India's first gender-specific scalp microbiome care brand, offering Ayurvedic + science-backed solutions to modern hair challenges like pollution, hormonal imbalance, and stress. Under its core line FOLLIWISE, the brand provides dermatologist-tested serums, supplements, shampoos, conditioners, and detox sprays formulated for real Indian scalps and urban lifestyles. Root Botanié is proudly clean, transparent, and committed to sustainability through its “Seed the Change ” initiative.

