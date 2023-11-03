Roposo Fuels the Indian Creator Economy with Equal Monetization Opportunities

New Delhi (India), November 3: India’s creator ecosystem continues to expand rapidly, driven by the country’s growing ~750 million active internet users (2022) and affordable data costs. Interestingly, more than half of the internet users are from rural areas, demonstrating the deep penetration and widespread adoption of digital technology. This digital revolution has provided the perfect backdrop for the explosive growth of the creator economy in the country.

Today, millions of creators are leveraging technology-enabled platforms to showcase their talent, connect with newer audiences, build their communities, and monetize their content. However, a key challenge for creators has been monetization opportunities that are often reserved for those with a massive audience following. This approach has left budding and talented creators struggling.

Roposo, a one-stop destination for both shopping and live entertainment, is changing this game. Roposo is part of Glance, a consumer technology company that has redefined the way users consume internet content by bringing it to the lock screen of Android smartphones, removing the need for searching and downloading multiple apps. As a LIVE hub, Roposo is a one-stop destination for all things trending across shopping and live entertainment, where users can seamlessly vibe with the latest fashion trends and enjoy live music performances, virtual fashion shows, interactive music festivals, movie launches, LIVE contests, and more.

At present, Roposo boasts over 500 live streamers and creators, with a user base of over 80 million active individuals. The platform has achieved impressive milestones, surpassing 15 million daily active users across key categories like entertainment, current affairs, gaming, and commerce, and these numbers continue to rise steadily.

Roposo is opening the doors to a world where creators can transform their passions into a sustainable livelihood. Here’s the game-changer: Unlike the norm, Roposo doesn’t box creators into follower or watch hour quotas for revenue-sharing eligibility. Roposo believes in the power of content itself.

Imagine this: Emerging creators, just embarking on their journey of content creation and live streaming, now have the chance to not only showcase their talents but also cultivate communities of like-minded people. What’s even more remarkable? They can start earning right from their very first live show! This approach is sparking a new wave of creative pioneers across India.

Roposo isn’t merely another platform for creators; it’s a catalyst for change. It is breathing life back into genres like comedy, fashion, K-Pop, and hip-hop, ushering in a cultural revival. Importantly, it is also aiding the gig economy, connecting creators with opportunities that redefine how they work and thrive.

Karan Parab, actor who recently starred in Marathi film Ved (helmed by Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh) said, “During my toughest days, Roposo has provided me with financial stability that gave me the time and confidence to pursue my aspirations in the Marathi film industry. It allowed me to choose stories that I genuinely care about rather than picking projects to meet my financial needs.” He currently does LIVE shows on dating and mental health and is keen to explore more topics in the future. He added, “The platform has played a great role in helping me discover my authentic self, which continues to help me in my film career immensely.”

Similarly, Shreya Chakraborty from Kolkata, who endured bullying and battled body image issues during her teenage years, found her calling on Roposo as a makeup artist, a dream that she held since childhood. She said, “In my very first LIVE show, I had over 20,000 viewers, and I haven’t looked back since. Roposo has not only boosted my confidence and turned my dreams into reality but has also given me financial independence to pursue my passion and save for my future. In fact, whenever my shows perform well, Roposo shares their revenues with me, motivating me to do better every day!”

Reshi Magada, a 22-year-old finance creator from Mangalore said, “No matter how much you earn, how big you earn, it’s important to have a regular flow of income. As a content creator my entire income depends on brands that I partner with and every month is different – some months I have a lot of brand deals and some months, there are none. But, with Roposo, there’s a steady income that kicks into my account every month which gives a high sense of security and that is very important.”

Globally, there are already over 200 million creators, and India is poised to take the lead, with the number expected to exceed 100 million this year. The future of live entertainment is an ever-evolving landscape, and platforms like Roposo are at the forefront. They are playing a crucial role in nurturing the next generation of creators, fostering a vibrant community where both users and creators engage, learn. But, most importantly, Roposo is enabling monetization opportunities to all creators, which is ultimately elevating the quality of live content in the sector and making way for an equitable creator economy.

