Rose Merc Limited Announces Sponsorship of the 5th Bramha Research National Security Conference - A Tribute to the Martyrs of 26/11

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: On the 17th anniversary of the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Rose Merc Limited is deeply honoured to sponsor the 5th Bramha Research National Security Conference as a solemn tribute - Shahido ki Shraddhanjali - to the brave martyrs and innocent victims who lost their lives on this tragic day in 2008.

Organised by the Bramha Research Foundation, a premier think tank dedicated to national security, the conference was held today from 3:00 PM to 6:30 PM at Garden View, Taj Lands End, Bandra (West), Mumbai - a venue that itself stands as a symbol of resilience having been one of the targets during the terrorists attacked in 2008.

This year's conference is dedicated in loving memory and eternal gratitude to the martyrs of 26/11 - the NSG commandos, Mumbai Police personnel, armed forces members, and civilians who sacrificed their lives defending our nation.

Distinguished speakers at this solemn yet forward-looking gathering include:

- Adv. Ashish Shelar, IT & Culture Minister, Government of Maharashtra

- Adv. Ujjwal Nikam, MP, Rajya Sabha

- Anke Van Dermeesrch, Senator, Belgium

- Filip Dewinter, MP, Flemish Parliament

- Ms. Shagun Parihar, MLA, J&K Assembly

- Vice Admiral Atul Anand, AVSM, VSM, Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs

- Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, AVSM, VM, VSM, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff

- Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, AVSM, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western

Naval Command

- Air Marshal Rakesh Sinha, AVSM, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations)

- Vice Admiral Vineet McCarty, AVSM, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (PP & FD)

- Dr. Vivek Lall, Chief Executive, General Atomics Global Corporation

- Ella Rosenberg, Senior Fellow, Jerusalem Centre for Security and Foreign Affairs & others

Mr Vivek Parulkar, Director, Rose Merc Limited, stated: "Today, on the sacred remembrance of 26/11, Rose Merc Limited proudly sponsors the 5th Bramha Research National Security Conference as our heartfelt Shahido ki Shraddhanjali. We bow in eternal gratitude to the martyrs who laid down their lives protecting Mumbai and India. This sponsorship is not just a CSR initiative it is our solemn pledge to support every effort that strengthens India's resolve against terrorism and builds a safer tomorrow. Jai Hind."

Rose Merc Limited remains committed to meaningful CSR initiatives that honour our martyrs, strengthen national security awareness, and contribute to nation-building.

About Rose Merc Limited

Rose Merc Limited (BSE: ROSEMERCLTD) is a company with a diversified portfolio spanning financial consulting, event management, sports management, spiritual radio broadcasting, and B2C products. Leveraging its extensive network and a board of seasoned professionals, RML drives profitable ventures in emerging sectors, reporting 312% YoY revenue growth to ₹528 Lac in FY24.

For more information, visit www.rosemerc.in.

Media Contact:

Ms. Vaishali Parkar Kumar

Executive Director, Rose Merc Limited

Email: info@rosemerc.in

Jai Hind.

Shahido ko Naman.

