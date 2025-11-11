Rose Merc Limited Presents a Grand Wrestling Championship Featuring Two Maharashtra Kesari Champions Deva Thapa to be the Special Highlight as "Rose Merc Kesari"

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: On the auspicious occasion of the annual fair of Lord Nayakeshwar, a grand traditional mud wrestling tournament is being organized by Rose Merc Limited (BSE: 512115). This prestigious event will bring together top wrestlers, including two Maharashtra Kesari title winners, making it a rare and thrilling spectacle for wrestling enthusiasts.

The headline bout of the event will feature Prithviraj Patil (Maharashtra Kesari and Bronze Medalist at the Junior World Championship in the 92 kg category) facing off against Harshvardhan Sadgir, one of Maharashtra's strongest emerging champions. The winner of this contest will be awarded a Silver Gada (Mace) of Honor and cash prize from Rose Merc Limited.

Another major attraction will be an international clash: Deva Thapa, the celebrated Nepalese wrestler, will take on India's fierce competitor Amit Lakh. Additionally, a high-voltage contest is set between Maharashtra Champion Satpal Sonatakke and Sameer Shaikh, promising to keep spectators on the edge of their seats.

Other Key Matches:

* Kumar Patil (Kolhapur) vs. Sunil Kavathe (Sangli)

* Suraj Patil (Shittur) vs. Hari Markand (Kolhapur)

* Sahil Patil (Sondoli) vs. Dhanaji Patil (Pune)

* Ajay Shedage (Shedagewadi) vs. Pradeep Thakur (Sangli)

Women's Wrestling Showcase Match:

* Vaishnavi Shankar Patil (Sondoli) vs. Pournima Gurav (Arla)

Over 100 wrestlers are expected to participate, making it one of the region's most significant wrestling events of the year.

Speaking about the event, Mr. Purvesh Shelatkar, Director of Rose Merc Limited, said:

"Kolhapur carries the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj. We feel privileged to contribute to the preservation and promotion of traditional mud wrestling in this historically rich region."

Mr. Dattatray Jadhav, Director of Jadhav Rose Merc Sports Pvt. Ltd., added:

"This tournament is not merely a competition. It represents devotion, strength, and identity. Through the support of Rose Merc, we are committed to elevating Maharashtra's wrestling culture to new heights."

Awards & Honors

* Cash Prizes

* Silver Mace (Gada) of Honor

* Special recognition for Best Technical Move, Skill, and Emerging Wrestlers

Cultural Attractions

* Traditional Halgi (Percussion) Troupe

* Heritage Commentary & Announcements

* Local Food Experience Counters

* Free Entry for Families

* Live Streaming & Extensive Media Coverage

Event Details

Date: Monday, 17 November 2025

Time: 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Venue: Sondoli Grounds, Shahuwadi, Kolhapur

Entry: Free for All

About Rose Merc Limited

Rose Merc Limited is a diversified holding company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, with a portfolio spanning marketing & event management, spiritual radio broadcast, sports management, and financial services. Committed to innovation and excellence, Rose Merc fosters strategic ventures to redefine business landscapes and drive profitable growth.

For more information, visit www.rosemerc.in.

About Jadhav Rose Merc Sports Pvt. Ltd

Jadhav Rose Merc Sports Pvt. Ltd. is a Maharashtra-based venture jointly promoted by Mr. Dattatray Jadhav and Rose Merc Limited, focused on organizing and managing sports events, leagues, and fitness initiatives to promote Maharashtra's traditional and modern sporting culture.

Media Contact:

Vaishali Parkar Kumar, Executive Director, Rose Merc Limited

Email: info@rosemerc.in

