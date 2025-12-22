Roswalt Zeya Clocks a 12-Hour Sell-Out 110 residences sold within 12 hours at Oshiwara launch

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22: Roswalt Realty marked yet another milestone with the launch of Roswalt Zeya, a premium residential development in the heart of Oshiwara, Andheri West, recording a 100% sell-out within just 12 hours of launch. The overwhelming response reaffirms the city's appetite for thoughtfully designed well-located homes that deliver genuine value.

Launched on Saturday, December 20, Roswalt Zeya is a 24-storey, single-tower development offering 110 smartly planned 1 BHK and 2.5 BHK luxury residences, located right on SV Road. Designed around the philosophy of "Simply Good Life," the project brings together comfort, efficiency, and everyday ease in one of Mumbai's most connected neighbourhoods.

The residences feature zero space wastage layouts, are fully Vastu-compliant, and are planned to maximise light, ventilation, and functionality. Unit sizes range from 300-320 sq. ft., with jodi flat configurations forming spacious 2.5 BHK homes of 650-655 sq. ft., catering to both end-users and upgrade buyers seeking intelligent design over excess.

Speaking on the launch, Ar. Shantanoo Vishwanath Rane, Chairman, Roswalt Realty, said:

"Roswalt Zeya was envisioned as a calm, efficient, and well-connected home for modern urban living. The response we received within the first few hours validates our belief that today's buyers value smart planning, honest pricing, and timely delivery. This sell-out is a reflection of trust built over years."

Zeya's location is a key differentiator. Situated on SV Road, it offers seamless access to Link Road, Western Express Highway, railway stations, metro connectivity, and key lifestyle hubs such as Lokhandwala, Oshiwara District Centre, hospitals, malls, and business districtsbringing everyday convenience within minutes.

The successful launch also reinforces Roswalt Realty's "On Time. Every Time." commitment, a philosophy that has defined the brand's journey across completed and ongoing developments. Known for fast construction cycles, transparent processes, and consistent delivery, Roswalt Realty continues to raise benchmarks in Mumbai's residential market.

With Roswalt Zeya now fully sold out, the brand further strengthens its position as a developer that understands urban needs, respects buyer trust, and delivers homes that work effortlessly for everyday life.

