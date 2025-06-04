Rotary District 3141 Presents the Grand Finale of TRF Events: 1 Million Dollar Style Night

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4: Rotary District 3141 is set to host its most awaited and opulent celebration of the year - the One Million Dollar Dinner, under the dazzling theme "Glam. Grace. Giving." This grand spectacle will take place on Saturday, June 14, 2025, from 6:00 PM onwards, at the luxurious Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai.

This landmark event marks the Grand Finale of the District's TRF (The Rotary Foundation) celebrations, following the phenomenal milestone of raising over $4 million in TRF contributions - a true testament to the power of purposeful giving.

Fusing the worlds of fashion and philanthropy, the evening will feature supermodels walking the ramp alongside real-life heroes our generous donors and Rotary clubs in an extraordinary celebration of style and service.

Hosted by District Governor Rtn. Chetan Desai, the event promises:

An Evening of Couture, Recognition & the Final TRF Challenge

A signature fashion showcase titled "The Style Studio - Fashion", curated by internationally acclaimed show director Lovell Prabhu

A runway graced by the stunning designs of:

- Hari Anand

- Jaya Misra

- Mumtaz Khan

Gratefully Powered and Supported By IIFL Capital

Adding sparkle to the evening is our Jewellery Partner: Dhanani Jewels whose creations will complement the elegance on the ramp.

In true Rotary spirit, the evening will spotlight "One Million Reasons" for Hope, Health, and Humanity, igniting a celebration where generosity shines through every step, and giving becomes a fashion statement.

- Event Management: Holiday Crafters - crafting a flawless and luxurious experience

- Digital Media Partner: DigitalVtalks - capturing the glamour and goodwill across platforms.

Event Leadership & Contact for Passes & Sponsorships

- Rtn. Dr. Arun Garg - District Coordinator, Events

- Rtn. Shalini Serpes - Event Convenor

- Rtn. Manish Gyani - TRF Chair

- Rtn. Jinesh Choksi - Host Club

- Rtn. Bharat Jhunjhunwala - TRF Events Chair

- Rtn. Rohan Dalmia

- Rtn. Archana Sand - Project Chair

Let's make giving fashionable.

Follow the celebration online with hashtags: #GlamGivingGrace #RotaryMagic #1MillionDinner

