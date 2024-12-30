Rotary District Governor Rtn. N.S. Saravanan Inaugurates Rotary's Tailoring Skill Development Centre at Dr MGR Janaki College

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 30: Rotary International District 3234, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Madras and the Women Empowerment, Economic Development, and Vocational Services Team, and Access Healthcare, has inaugurated the Rotary Skill Development Centre at Dr. MGR Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women to provide free training for women in tailoring and help them find jobs and start their own tailoring ventures.

Rtn. N.S. Saravanan, District Governor of RID 3234, inaugurated the skill development centre here today. AKS Rtn. Mahinder Jain, Chairman of Access Healthcare, graced the event as the Guest of Honour. The event also witnessed the distribution of 200 power sewing machines, worth about Rs. 20 lakhs, to women trained at Rotary's existing skill development centres in Selaiyur, Sembakkam, and Mylapore.

The new centre at Dr. MGR Janaki Arts and Science College for Women will offer a 120-hour tailoring course, spread across three months, to women from all walks of life, in collaboration with Tamil Nadu Government's Skill Development Department. The centre will also facilitate women in finding tailoring jobs or launching their own tailoring units by distributing power sewing machines free of cost. Rtn. Dr. Kumar Rajendran, Chairman of Dr. MGR Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women, who also serves as the District Rotaract Chair, has provided the necessary infrastructure for the smooth operation of the new skill development centre. Rotary International District 3234 is planning to train around 1500 women every year through all its four skill development centres.

The inaugural and sewing machine distribution function was graced by Rtn. G. Chella Krishna, President, and Rtn. Rajesh Mani, Honorary Secretary, Rotary Club of Madras; Rtn. S. Ravi IPP, District Conference and CSR Grant Chair and Rtn. Dr. Kumar Rajendran.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor