Roundglass Living Forecasts Wellbeing Trends for 2024: Cold Water Plunges, Biosensors, AI-powered Wellness, and More

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 6: AI, mental health, and longevity are global trends driving the ever-expanding wellbeing space in 2024. Experts at Roundglass Living, a wholistic wellbeing app, forecast that personalized wellbeing will continue to be an area of growing importance with a sharper focus on science-backed approaches that leverage technology and biometric data, like wearable devices.

"In the face of environmental, public health, and economic challenges, it's crucial for us to reflect on our role in creating a safer, more sustainable world. We must all strive to be mindful of our consumption and adopt practices that promote individual and community wellbeing, all while preserving the natural world for future generations," says Sunny Gurpreet Singh, founder of the Roundglass Living app and philanthropist.

Here are some of the top wellbeing trends to watch out for, according to Dr David Vago, a neuroscientist and Research Lead at Roundglass Living, and his team:

1. AI and Wellbeing: AI has entered the wellbeing arena, with healthcare apps, virtual assistants, chatbots, and remote patient monitoring all growing rapidly. AI is leveraging biometric data to offer personalized insights and advanced analytics, allowing for tailored mental and physical wellbeing solutions.

2. Biometric Monitoring: Wearable devices are swiftly becoming 2024's must-have accessories. Equipped with sensors that track health indicators (like sleep quality, blood glucose levels, and even stress through cortisol levels), these wearables are giving consumers unprecedented insights into their day-to-day wellbeing. XR (extended reality), VR (virtual reality), and AR (augmented reality) devices, like the new Apple Vision Pro, show both an increase in usage and strong interest in further adoption. "Health data from these devices can be responsibly mined to create personalized solutions for employee wellbeing," says Dr. Vago.

3. Cold Plunges: Videos of people taking cold plunges in frozen lakes or specially designed tubs have taken over social media. It's not just a health fadnew research supports the health benefits of exposure to extreme cold and heat, leading to a surge in adoption of thermal stress practices like cold plunges, cryotherapy, and saunas. Already, celebrities like actor Bradley Cooper, singer Harry Styles and NBA athlete LeBron James have popularised cold-water plunges in the media. Research shows that manageable stress created by sudden contact with extremely cold water can improve heart, vascular, and endothelial function, reduce the risk for dementia and stroke, and improve depressive disorders. In 2024, a team of researchers in the United Kingdom will conduct the largest, randomized controlled trial (involving over 400 people) to understand the impact of using cold-water exposure to treat anxiety disorders and depression.

4. Climate-Focused Wellness: An uptick in extreme weather events across the globe has climate change at the forefront of many people's minds. As a result, "climate-focused wellness" is poised for a meteoric rise. Environmental considerations will become increasingly important to both businesses and consumers. Expect to see more emphasis on promoting sustainability and reducing environmental impact. Businesses are increasingly aligning with a nature-positive mission, promoting global biodiversity framework goals and focusing on enhancing ecosystem health and resilience.

"AI is anticipated to play a key role in protecting consumers and managing resources like water more efficiently . These trends underscore a growing recognition of the interconnectedness of climate change, biodiversity, and human wellbeing," says Dr Vago.

5. Sleep Aids: Good sleep never goes out of styleand it continues to be a major focus within the wellness industry. The market for sleep supplements (including melatonin and other natural sleep aids) has grown substantially, while high-tech sleep solutions (like thermoregulated mattresses, sleep trackers, and sound-therapy practices) are gaining traction.

6. Self-care: Self-care will continue to headline as a defining wellness trend in 2024. Millennials spend twice as much on self-care as Baby Boomers, and 9 out of 10 Americans say they practice self-care, with a third increasing their activities recently.

While trends capture the zeitgeist, healthy living is about making positive life choices every dayeating healthy, moving your body, getting adequate sleep at night, living mindfully, and tending to your relationships. Focus on putting the foundations in place and use these trends as inspiration to find what works for you. The Roundglass Living app can help you develop lasting healthy habits using neuroscience-backed techniques. Get a daily plan to reach your wellbeing goals, including activities, tips, and tracking.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor