Routes2Roots Partners with Tata ClassEdge to Offer Digital Learning to Schools Across India

New Delhi [India], October 8: Tata ClassEdge (TCE) Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Industries Limited, has entered into a partnership with Routes2Roots (R2R), a Delhi-based non-profit organization dedicated to promoting art, culture, and heritage, to integrate TCE's proprietary educational content into R2R's Interactive Flat Panels in schools where the NGO operates.

This partnership will further enhance Routes2Roots digitized classroom through Tata ClassEdge's features such as 3D animations, gesture-controlled whiteboards, in-class games, and more. This collaboration will significantly enhance the learning experience for students, especially in remote and underserved areas across the country. Additionally, Tata ClassEdge will equip teachers with powerful tools to deliver interactive and engaging lessons to transform the classroom experience.

Commenting on the partnership, Rakesh Gupta, Founder, Routes2Roots, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Tata ClassEdge, a leader in classroom technology. At Routes2Roots, our mission is to make quality education accessible to students, even in the most remote parts of India. Achieving this requires innovative technologies that empower teachers and enhance learning outcomes. This partnership with Tata ClassEdge provides a significant boost to that mission. We share a common goal of bridging the educational divide and ensuring that students, particularly in underserved areas, have access to the best educational tools. Together, we aim to make a lasting impact on the future of education in India"

Routes 2 Roots is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting art, culture, and heritage among students both in India and abroad. It is the only cultural NGO listed on the National Stock Exchange's SSE platform. Founded in 2004, Routes 2 Roots has grown into the largest organization in classical art and culture, as recognized by the Limca Book of Records. The organization provides daily cultural education to over 24,000 schools and colleges across India, impacting more than 20 million students. In 2016, Routes 2 Roots pioneered real-time education in schools, introducing a unique virtual classroom solution with multi-camera setups at a time when webinars were still unheard of. By establishing digitized classrooms and installing state-of-the-art Interactive Flat Panels, they have extended these benefits to students in some of the country's most remote area.

Tata ClassEdge (TCE), a venture of Tata Industries Ltd., was the first EdTech organization in India to provide textbook-mapped content to Indian schools that were affiliated to the national and state boards. TCE is currently in its 11th year of operations and its classroom solution is present in around 2000 schools and is being used by 1,50,000 teachers and 1.7 million students across India.

