ROX Hi-Tech, Is A Customer-Centric IT Solutions Provider, Announces IPO Plans to Fuel Expansion and Technological Innovation

New Delhi [India], September 4: ROX Hi-Tech Limited, is a customer-centric IT solutions provider, has announced its plans to enter the primary market with an initial public offering (IPO) of Up to 60,64,000 equity shares, comprising a fresh issue of up to 55,14,000 shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 5,50,000 shares. The company, ROX Hi-Tech, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with NSE Emerge in preparation for the SME IPO.

The company's strategic objective is to improve and consolidate its position as one of the leading end-to-end IT implementation companies with a continuous growth philosophy and to enter into value services by expanding and augmenting its product portfolio, which includes Medical automation powered by AI and advanced technologies, is revolutionizing the healthcare landscape. The company is committed to establishing a Centre of Excellence (COE) focused on medical automation, specifically to create an assist system for surgeons using deep learning and AI and Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment CyberKnife System with LINAC technology.

Leveraging its decade of experience, innovative approach, and technological strengths, ROX Hi-Tech aims to capitalize on the growing demand for AI and Medical Automation. The company intends to raise funds through the SME IPO for setting up a Network Operations Centre (NOC) and Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Chennai, setting up a Chennai Medical Automation Centre, a Global Software Delivery Center at Noida and strengthen the working capital requirements.

In the fiscal year 2022-2023, ROX Hi-Tech reported total revenues of Rs 133.99 crore and a net profit of Rs 15.33 crore, reflecting its strong financial performance and market position.

Swaraj Shares and Securities Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while Purva Sharegistry (India) Private Limited will serve as the Registrar to the Issue.

ROX, headquartered in Chennai, India, is a customer-centric IT solutions provider committed to excellence. With over 22 years of industry experience, the company have evolved from an IBM Business Partner into a prominent player in the IT segment. As a top system integrator, the company offers a comprehensive range of distributed IT solutions, including consulting, enterprise and end-user computing, managed print, and network services. We are one of India’s leading end-to-end IT solution providers.

