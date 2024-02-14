ROX Hi-Tech Limited Records Robust Financial Performance for Q3 and 9M FY24, achieves Rs 115.11 Crore Total Income in 9M

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14: ROX Hi-Tech Limited (NSE - ROXHITECH), a customer-centric IT solutions provider has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the Q3 & 9M FY24.

Q3 FY24 Key Financials at a Glance:

* Total Income of Rs 37.76 Crore

* EBITDA of Rs 7.73 Crore

* EBITDA Margin of 20.47 %

* PAT of Rs 5.30 Crore

* PAT Margin of 14.04 %

* EPS of Rs 2.32

9M FY24 Key Financials at a Glance:

* Total Income of Rs 115.11 Crore

* EBITDA of Rs 23.35 Crore

* EBITDA Margin of 20.29 %

* PAT of Rs 15.80 Crore

* PAT Margin of 13.72 %

* EPS of Rs 6.92

Commenting on this, Jim Rakesh Managing Director, ROX

Hi Tech Limited said, "Our impressive performance is a result of our unwaveringly committed to excellence. Our technical proves meeting the rising client requirement is a key driver of our business excellence. With over two decades of experience, we have strategically positioned ourselves to meet ever-rising and challenging requirements of the ever-evolving IT industry,

In addition to our excellent performance, I am delighted to announce that we have secured a digital transformation deal that involves data and database migration for a leading public sector organization. The entry into the public sector organization marks the beginning of numerous opportunities for future growth and expansion. This success positions ROX Hi Tech Limited as a trusted partner for digital transformation initiatives, paving the way for continued success in the IT industry."

Further, ROX has been selected as the preferred vendor by EuroGroup for their business Process Automation. This success underscores ROX's expertise in handling complex IT projects and reinforces our commitment to delivering meaningful IT solutions for our clients."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor