ROX Hi-Tech Reports H1 FY25 EBITDA Surge 19 Percent On YoY

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15: ROX Hi-Tech Limited (NSE - ROXHITECH), a customer-centric IT solutions provider, has announced its unaudited financial results for the H1 FY25.

H1 FY25 Key Financial highlights

* Total Income of Rs 84.80 Cr

* EBITDA of Rs 18.57 Cr

* EBITDA Margin 21.89 %,

* PAT of Rs 10.21 Cr

* PAT Margin 12.04%

* Diluted EPS Of Rs 4.47

Commenting on the financial performance, Jim Rakesh Managing Director, ROX Hi Tech Limited said, "Reflecting on our achievements in H1 FY25, I am pleased to highlight the milestones that underscore ROX Hi-Tech's dedication to growth, innovation, and sustainability. Our EBITDA saw a robust 19% year-on-year increase, with a 169 BPS improvement in EBITDA margin, showcasing our strong profitabilitya trend we are committed to strengthening in the years ahead.

A key highlight of this period has been the successful launch of our 'Grow with SAP' initiative for Everrenew, marking a pivotal step in digitalizing renewable energy efforts and affirming our commitment to tech-driven transformation within the sector. Additionally, we expanded our global presence with the formation of ROX Hi-Tech PTE. Limited in Singapore, focusing on wholesale computer hardware solutions to better serve our international clientele.

Our induction as a Founding Member of the Indian Green Building Council further demonstrates our commitment to sustainable practices, symbolized by the prestigious IGBC Founding Membership Certificate. Moreover, our certifications in comprehensive infrastructure servicesspanning enterprise networking, product solutions, consulting, and trainingsolidify our position as a trusted partner in addressing our clients' evolving needs with expertise and dependability.

These accomplishments reflect the strength of our strategic direction and readiness to seize future opportunities, while continuously creating sustainable value for our stakeholders."

Highlights for H1 FY25 (April 2024 - September 2024)

