ROX Hi-Tech Secures Rs. 40 Cr Order Book In Digital Transformation For Enterprise Clients

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12: ROX Hi-Tech Limited (NSE - ROXHITECH), a customer-centric IT solutions provider, is proud announce a significant milestone in its growth journey. The company has secured an impressive Rs40 Cr order book, emphasising its capabilities in driving digital transformation across enterprise clients.

The Rs40 Cr order book is focused on digital transformation projects for enterprise clients, encompassing network and security management along with application management. The projects are set for phased execution and are expected to be completed by March 2024. With this addition, the total order book now stands at Rs150 Cr, with Rs110 Cr already billed and Rs40 Cr currently in the order book.

This latest achievement underscores ROX Hi-Tech's unwavering commitment to delivering innovative and tailored IT solutions that empower businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving digital environment. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and industry expertise, the company continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner for enterprises seeking impactful digital advancements.

Commenting on the new order, Jim Rakesh Managing Director, ROX Hi Tech Limited said, "We are excited to announce this significant milestone, which reflects our ongoing commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the IT solutions domain. Securing a Rs40 Cr order book in digital transformation is a testament to the trust our enterprise clients place in our expertise and strengthens our reputation as a reliable partner in their growth journeys.

This achievement highlights our ability to deliver scalable, tailored solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses across various sectors. By focusing on advanced technologies like AI integration, data analytics, and secure infrastructure management, we are not only enabling operational efficiencies but also enhancing customer experiences and building long-term resilience for our clients. As digital adoption accelerates, this milestone further empowers us to expand our capabilities, deepen client relationships, and drive sustainable, technology-led growth, positioning us to capture emerging opportunities in a dynamic marketplace."

