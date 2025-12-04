Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water Reinforces Its 'Choose Bold' Philosophy with New Campaign 'Main Nahi Toh Kaun Be'

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water has launched its bold new campaign, 'Main Nahi Toh Kaun Be', a powerful celebration of self-belief and authenticity. The campaign champions a new generation that's rewriting the meaning of bold - raw, self-made, and unapologetically real. It reflects a shift from living by inherited norms to defining success on one's own terms, from "what will people think" to "what do I think." Brought to life through Srushti Tawade's spirited anthem of the same name, and featuring icons like cricket star Smriti Mandhana, youth icon Rannvijay Singha, gaming phenomenon Naman "Mortal" Mathur, and Srushti herself, the campaign is a tribute to those who've chosen bold at every turn and earned the right to say, Main Nahi Toh Kaun Be.

Representing diverse passions that define young India from sports and entertainment to music and gaming the campaign speaks to a generation unafraid to dream big and carve its own path.

The film opens with an energetic montage capturing each icon in their own world: Smriti on the pitch, commanding every shot; Rannvijay pushing boundaries with confidence; Mortal deep in gameplay strategy; and Srushti delivering fiery verses that echo her individuality. Their journeys unfold through moments of hustle, passion and triumph, all connected by one powerful idea belief in oneself. 'Main Nahi Toh Kaun Be' goes beyond being a campaign. It is a movement that encourages everyone to make boldness a defining part of who they are.

Speaking on the campaign, Smriti Mandhana commented, "Going bold, for me, has always been about stepping up when it counts - whether on the field or off. Cricket has taught me that believing in yourself is where it all begins. 'Mai Nahi Toh Kaun Be' is a reminder to face challenges head-on, trust your instincts, give your best and own your moment with conviction."

Adding to that, Rannvijay shared, "Boldness isn't about being loud, it's about standing your ground and doing what feels right. Whether it's on stage, in front of the camera, or in life, I've always believed in leading by example. This campaign captures that fire - taking responsibility, stepping up and saying - Mai Nahi Toh Kaun Be."

Speaking on the launch, Varun Koorichh, Vice President and Portfolio Head - Marketing, Diageo India, shared, "Main Nahi Toh Kaun Be is the next chapter in our Choose Bold journey, and it mirrors the wave of confidence shaping India today. Being bold is no longer limited to the big screen or the big stage - it's about backing yourself in any arena where ambition runs high. That's why this campaign champions everything from high-pressure cricket moments to the explosive rise of e-sports - a space where young Indians are proving that skill, resilience and self-belief are the new markers of success. Whether you're battling it out in a competitive gaming lobby, creating in the fast-moving digital landscape, or building something from the ground up - it's that inner conviction that sets you apart. With this campaign, we've brought together cultural icons who embody this fearless spirit and we hope it inspires every young Indian to step up and say, 'If not me, then who?"

Gaming pro Naman Mathur, aka "Mortal", reflected, "Gaming has never just been about winning, it's about the mindset. Every match is a test of strategy, patience and self-belief. You enter the battlefield knowing anything's possible if you trust your grind. That's why 'Mai Nahi Toh Kaun Be' isn't just a line- it's a reminder to back yourself, every single time."

Rapper and songwriter Srushti Tawade added, "It's just unlikely for me to imagine not being bold amidst everything I aspire to do. And I know how powerfully it works in favor of who makes that choice. I want people to realise this about themselves!"

Ashish Khazanchi CCO, Enormous said, "Main Nahi Toh Kaun Be' is a deep dive into the very core of self-belief and audacious action. We wanted to give a new dimension to 'choose bold.' #choosebold is about celebrating the conviction it takes to step up and own your moment. Featuring icons from diverse worlds like cricket, gaming, music, and entertainment who have all backed themselves fearlessly, this campaign is an unequivocal call to action for the youth to embrace that inner voice that says, 'If not me, then who?' This is the spirit of a generation unafraid to play their own game."

Shashanka Chaturvedi - Director, Good Morning Films, said, "For RC's Choose Bold 3.0, the track Main Nahin Toh Kaun Be just nailed the vibe - it captures the spirit of the times and what RC stands for. We really wanted to bring out that bold attitude in a way that connects with the youth and fits each personality in the film. Dub Sharma, Srushti Tawade, and D'Evil, came together and created this absolute banger that set the tone for the entire film."

With this campaign, Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water champions a generation that steps up, takes risks, and embraces boldness in every moment. It stands as a celebration of confidence, courage, and conviction a reminder to make things happen, because if not you, then who?

Watch the film here: https://youtu.be/GpfYxJ44-Ws?si=ck0UIdS02sTyPw0s

