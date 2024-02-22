Royal Family of Abu Dhabi Makes Strategic Investment in Beyoung, an Indian Fashion Brand to Expand Domestic & Global Presence

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 22: Beyoung, a leading Indian D2C fashion brand, has announced receiving a strategic investment from The Royal Office of Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Saeed Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan.

The Royal family has invested billions across the global startup ecosystem.

They are involved in various sectors including technology, AI, Genomics and real estate globally.

This strategic investment marks a pivotal moment in Beyoung's trajectory, signalling not just an injection of financial support, but a testament to the startup's global potential and enhancing its omnichannel presence worldwide with ambitious plans to launch over 300 stores globally in the next 3 years.

"We recognize the immense potential within Beyoung, especially in its strategic focus on reaching tier II and tier III cities globally. The Strategic Investment in Beyoung aligns with our long-term vision of supporting the Indian apparel industry and fostering the creation of international brands. We believe in Beyoung's potential to not only excel in the domestic market but also emerge as a global fashion leader," stated His Excellency Zulfiquar Ghadiyali, Executive Director - Private Office of Highness Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Saeed Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan.

In response, Young Founder & CEO of Beyoung, Shivam Soni, expressed gratitude for the strategic Investment and stated "Coming from a small town, we understand the importance of reaching out to diverse regions. Partnering with the Abu Dhabi royal family opens doors not only to the GCC & MENA regions but also paves the way for a global expansion strategy. This Investment is a substantial backing that will enable us to grow multifolds exponentially, reaching new heights on a domestic as well as international scale."

Shivani Soni & Sakshi Soni, Co-founders of Beyoung, asserted in a statement, "We look forward to a future of innovation, expansion in offline stores, and continued success with the invaluable belief of the Abu Dhabi royal family."

Being active in the East African region Mr. Hussain Gheewala and Yatish Shrimali stated, "We are thrilled by this partnership as he has seen the great potential of the African market and its capabilities and are very keen to develop business there. This partnership will lead Beyoung to new heights globally, positioning it as a formidable contender in the global fashion industry."

With this Strategic Investment, Beyoung aims to strengthen its market position, drive innovation in the fashion industry and continue to deliver high-quality affordable clothing to its Beyoungsters. It serves as a testament to the Royal Office's unwavering confidence in Beyoung's visionary approach, poised to redefine the global apparel landscape.

Founded in 2018 from a tier III City Udaipur, located in Rajasthan, Beyoung is a pioneering force in the fashion industry. Addressing a market void, especially in tier II, III & IV cities, where trendy clothing was limited by high costs, Beyoung focuses on revolutionizing Everyday Fashion with a commitment to providing ASPIRATIONAL, CONVENIENT & AFFORDABLE fashion. Beyoung has grown from a four young minded venture to a team of over 200, delighting more than 3 million satisfied customers nationwide. With a current GMV of 150 CR, Beyoung targets to achieve 600 CR GMV in the next 3 years.

