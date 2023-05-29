Royal Matrimony celebrates 17 years of successful matchmaking: Reflecting on a decade of love and happiness

ATK

New Delhi [India], May 29: Lab le kudi koi! Or Jassi tees ki hogi si, koi samjh nhin aanda ehnu! Have your parents started to pester you like this already to find a partner, get married, and settle down? Perhaps that makes you worried, thinking that arranged marriages are risky, and you're certainly right. Meeting a stranger and calling him your better half probably after the first or second meeting itself is scary. That is where a Punjabi matrimonial service, which is Royal Matrimonial Services, comes to rescue you and find the best Punjabi match for you.

Royal matrimonial services are facilitating what are said to be "matches made in heaven". They have been in the Punjabi matrimony business for the past seventeen years and have an umpteen number of successful relationship tales to tell you. Started by his father, Ranbir Chhabra, the reins of the company are now in the hands of Gaurav Chhabra, the new CEO. Being Punjabis themselves, the Chhabras understand the needs, wishes, and demands of their clients, be they the prospective bride and groom or their respective families. This makes this Punjabi matrimony site stand out from other matrimonial sites.

"Best staff, amazing client dealing, wonderful matrimonial service, and never a disappointing response from Royal Matrimonial Service." It is the best matrimonial service I've ever seen," says the couple who met through the Royal matrimonial service. The couple is now happily married.

Typical Indian families, especially Punjabi families, have a lot of filters when they go on a match-finding spree for their sons and daughters, and what they are left with at the end is only a few options. Here at Royal Matrimony, they give ample profiles after all your filters are met. From NRIs to businesspersons, from joint families to nuclear families, you need to tell them your wish, and they are determined to fulfil it.

A wedding is just a ceremony, a marriage starts after that, where compatibility, understanding, mental status, financial status, career, and life views all hold a lot of importance. This Punjabi matrimony site believes in the same. They expect the partners to be utterly sure before saying "yes". The same is true for the respective families. They organise meetups for both the families and the partners, since in the Indian setup, families are equally important in marriage as are brides and grooms.

Royals are quite innovative in their way of matching soulmates. From selecting profiles online and starting the meetings thereafter, they also organise grand events such as Swayamvars, where multiple families, prospective grooms, and brides meet and interact and, if it suits them, find partners for themselves, and there are many more events such as this. They have designed packages for the different kinds of client demands to be met. Their services include basic packages, Vicholia packages, and Elite Vicholia packages, you can select them as per your needs.

There are various matrimonial websites, and you must be contemplating why to choose the Royal Matrimonial Services. Right? It is especially for their personalised manner of treating their clients, putting them at ease while they select profiles, their humble and experienced staff who are at their service, and their timely feedback of the meetings. If the formalities are taken care of already, it implies that half of the work has already been done.

To the Royal Matrimony Services, it doesn't matter what their client's age is, gender is, or if he is a widower or she is a widow. Their belief is that a partner brings happiness to one's life, and they will indeed find you the one. They would begin by inquiring about your age, personality, aspirations, choices, hobbies, likes and dislikes, career goals, family background, and other details before presenting you with your best-suited profiles.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor