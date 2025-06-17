Royal Savoy Holidays Honored with Millennium Brilliance Awards 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 17: In a remarkable recognition of excellence in luxury travel, Royal Savoy Holidays has been awarded the Millennium Brilliance Award 2025 (MBA 2025) for Excellence in Luxury Travel & Hospitality. This milestone was celebrated at a grand ceremony hosted by SASHA Media Solution Pvt. Ltd. at the Shangri-La Hotel, New Delhi, on April 11, 2025.

The Millennium Brilliance Awards (MBA) celebrate corporate excellence across sectors like travel, hospitality, fashion, wellness, and technology. The 2025 edition was particularly competitive, with global participation from businesses across various industries.

Celebrity Presence Elevates the Event

The event was graced by Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who attended as the celebrity chief guest. Hashmi presented the award to the Royal Savoy Holidays team, applauding their consistent delivery of exceptional travel experiences.

"It gives me great pleasure to honor Royal Savoy Holidays," Hashmi remarked. "They have set new benchmarks in hospitality and brought global recognition to Indian expertise in luxury travel."

Commitment to Excellence in Travel

Royal Savoy Holidays has long been known for its bespoke luxury travel offerings. From curated itineraries to private concierge services, the brand specializes in creating memorable getaways in Europe, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and other premium destinations.

Their dedication to excellence, attention to detail, and unwavering focus on client satisfaction were central to their win. The award serves as validation of the brand's innovative approach and commitment to high standards.

Millennium Brilliance Awards: A Platform for the Best

Organized annually by SASHA Media Solution Pvt. Ltd., the Millennium Brilliance Awards recognize outstanding businesses in a range of categories. Nominees undergo a rigorous evaluation based on innovation, customer satisfaction, service quality, and brand impact.

The 2025 ceremony featured award categories spanning fashion, education, real estate, healthcare, and digital marketing. Royal Savoy's selection for Excellence in Luxury Travel & Hospitality highlights the company's achievements on an international scale.

Star-Studded Celebration in Delhi

The glamorous event included:

* Red carpet arrivals

* Appearances by celebrities and influencers

* Live music and entertainment

* A curated fashion show

* Networking opportunities for industry leaders

Among hundreds of distinguished guests, Royal Savoy's recognition was one of the most celebrated moments of the evening.

What the Award Means for Clients and Partners

Winning the Millennium Brilliance Award enhances Royal Savoy Holidays' global standing. It reinforces trust among clients and opens new doors for partnerships and collaborations.

Key benefits include:

* Elevated credibility in international markets

* Strengthened brand visibility

* Enhanced customer confidence

* Greater media and PR exposure

Looking Ahead

Royal Savoy Holidays is poised to launch several strategic initiatives, including:

* Expansion into South-East Asia and Eastern Europe

* Launch of an exclusive Royal Savoy Premier travel club

* Introduction of carbon-neutral holiday options

* Collaboration with local communities for cultural immersion experiences

These initiatives are designed to further distinguish Royal Savoy as a leader in luxury and responsible travel.

Conclusion

The Millennium Brilliance Award 2025 is a proud moment for Royal Savoy Holidays. It symbolizes the brand's passion, dedication, and vision for the future of luxury travel. As Royal Savoy continues to grow, it remains committed to offering exceptional journeys that inspire and delight travelers across the globe.

For media inquiries, bookings, or partnership discussions, please contact:

info@royalsavoyholidays.com

01204566747

www.royalsavoyholidays.com

