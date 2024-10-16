Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films Continues Association with MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films - a pioneer in the short film genre of filmmaking - has revolutionized India's short film landscape, showcasing unique, original narratives for discerning audiences. Collaborating with visionary craftspeople over the years, the platform has fostered a vibrant ecosystem for both emerging and established directors and artists alike to present select storytelling.

To further this endeavor, Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films is once again partnering with MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024. As part of the association, the brand is championing select and distinctive narratives for discerning viewers. This initiative reinforces the brand's focus on curating content "For the Select Ones" by celebrating creativity, originality, and collaborating with the choicest storytellers and renowned artists.

This year's collaboration will feature a short film contest and the premiere of two original Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films shorts on October 23rd, 2024.

1. Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films Premieres: Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films will premiere two new original short films at the festival, featuring renowned talent from the industry. The event promises a captivating evening, highlighted by a panel discussion, and select conversations with the cast.

* Gul Panag's Aloo Bhujia, starring Rannvijay Singha, Arnav Maggo, Padma Damodaran; directed by Lakshmi R Iyer.

* Tigmanshu Dhulia's The Promise, starring Jim Sarbh and Priyamani.

2. Short Film Contest: The contest offered aspiring filmmakers an exciting opportunity to showcase their creativity and storytelling, with the top 10 shortlisted films scheduled to be screened at the festival. Of the shortlisted films, winners under the 'Best Film' category will also be announced. The special jury, comprising some of India's top voices in the industry - Hansal Mehta, Aditi Rao Hydari and Rajshri Deshpande - will be present for the Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films Premieres.

Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Global Business Development, Pernod Ricard India said, "Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films has become 'the' destination for short films over the years for viewers to experience great filmmaking. The platform has been a pioneer in transforming the way individuals perceive the short film genre and has evolved to create an ecosystem for aspiring and established storytellers alike to bring select short films to our audiences. We are thrilled to continue our association with MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, which is a testament to our dedication towards crafting the next chapter of select storytelling. This strengthens our endeavour of fostering a dynamic environment that empowers storytellers, and curating select narratives for our discerning audiences."

Deepti DCunha, Artistic Director, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, shared, "We are delighted to continue our long-standing association with Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films, united by our shared passion for exceptional storytelling and empowering talented filmmakers. Together, we remain committed to curating compelling content that resonates with evolving audience preferences and shifting consumption trends."

Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films and MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024 promise to bring some engaging films to the audiences this year. The festival is set to take place from October 19th to October 24th, 2024.

For further details, visit: https://largeshortfilms.com/film-festivals/mami-mumbai-film-festival

