Royal Sundaram General Insurance integrates with IRCTC, through the INSILLION Insurtech platform to issue 500k policies per day

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 24: INSILLION, a leading Insurtech SaaS platform, has announced a significant partnership that will transform the way travel insurance is delivered. Royal Sundaram General Insurance (RSGI), a prominent Property & Casualty insurer based in India, has integrated with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to enable embedded Group Personal Accident (GPA) policies to be offered alongside e-ticket purchases through INSILLION's API platform.

IRCTC is a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways in India and operates one of the largest travel websites in the Asia-Pacific region. It has over 12 million unique visitors per month, making it one of India's most visited websites. In a notable achievement, during a high-traffic day, RSGI has issued 6,40,000 policies covering over 1.4 million passengers, with a peak hourly rate of 30 policies per second during the Tatkal rush period.

To meet the stringent requirements of a highly scalable solution, RSGI partnered with INSILLION to rapidly launch an embedded insurance offering leveraging their API platform and cloud architecture.

Sai Lakshmidar, Chief Product Officer at INSILLION, highlighted the technical complexity, stating, "To deliver a seamless user experience, the underlying technology architecture must be robust. Scaling to meet extreme demand was the crucial challenge that required rethinking our entire approach. Enabling this integration with RSGI was an invaluable learning experience in optimising for high-availability through Amazon Web Services Cloud to embed fixed-benefit products."

Dheepak Rajoo, Chief Information Officer at RSGI, summed it up perfectly. He said, "Our collaboration with INSILLION allowed us to successfully implement a highly scalable solution with minimal investment, empowering us to capitalise on the embedded insurance opportunity through the IRCTC portal."

INSILLION is a market-leading provider of insurance sales and underwriting technology solutions across India, the MENA region and APAC, and is now expanding into North America. With over two decades of industry experience, more than 40 global insurance carriers have chosen INSILLION to modernise, transform and scale their operations. INSILLION empowers carriers and MGAs with a cloud-based, low-code/no-code platform driven by APIs, enabling the rapid creation and distribution of insurance products.

