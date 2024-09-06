Royal Sundaram provides parents with the ultimate peace of mind for Students' Travel

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 6: Sending a child off to study abroad is a proud and exciting milestone, but it can also be a time of great anxiety for parents. The prospect of a child being thousands of miles away, navigating a new culture and potential emergencies, can be daunting. Royal Sundaram understands these concerns and offers comprehensive Student Travel Insurance plans designed to give parents the peace of mind they need, knowing fully well that their child is protected and supported throughout their academic journey.

Recent analysis made, highlights the ever-rising number of students from India pursuing education abroad. While this surge of students chasing their dreams internationally is truly positive, the concerns of the parents of these students are equally valid. While the students often worry about the financial costs incurred, the Parents are most worried about their children's personal safety and security while studying abroad.

"The transition to a new country and academic system can be incredibly overwhelming for students travelling abroad," said TM Shyamsunder, Chief Operating Officer of Royal Sundaram. Keeping this concern foremost in mind, "Royal Sundaram's Student Travel Insurance product has been designed to provide the support and protection that students need to thrive both academically and personally during their time abroad."

With the ever-changing times and needs, the Student Travel Insurance by Royal Sundaram offers comprehensive protection to ensure students are covered in case of any unexpected events. The coverage goes beyond the usual travel insurance offerings for medical expenses, loss of passport, or trip delay.

The student-specific coverage within the Student Travel Insurance also includes:

- Study Interruption: Royal Sundaram reimburses tuition fees paid for the period of non-attendance in case the student is hospitalized or faces any other covered event.

- Sponsor Protection: Coverage is provided for tuition fees for the remaining period of study in case of any covered injury to the student's sponsor.

- Other Medical Emergencies: The insurance covers a wide range of medical challenges, including mental and nervous disorders, physiotherapy, and necessary medical treatments like ambulance charges and cancer screenings.

- Loss of Laptop: Understanding how integral a student's laptop is to their educational journey, Royal Sundaram's policy includes indemnification for stolen laptops, helping to alleviate the financial burden of replacement.

As the September university intake approaches, securing comprehensive student travel insurance has never been more crucial. By prioritizing the unique needs of international students, Royal Sundaram is helping to ensure a safe, successful, and rewarding educational experience for students and their families. Royal Sundaram's student travel insurance provides the required peace of mind and financial protection helping the students to manage the risks associated with studying abroad.

