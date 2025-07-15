Royal Sundaram (RSGI) and Tamil Nadu State Co-operative Bank (TNSC) Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Insurance Access Across Tamil Nadu

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 15: Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited (RSGI) and Tamil Nadu State Co-operative Bank (TNSC) are proud to announce the commencement of a strategic corporate agency partnership, effective from 13 May 2025. This landmark collaboration aims to expand the reach of accessible and comprehensive insurance solutions across Tamil Nadu.

Through this partnership, TNSC will leverage its extensive branch network to offer RSGI's diverse portfolio of general insurance products, including health, motor, and property insurance. This initiative is set to significantly enhance insurance accessibility for TNSC's customers in both urban and rural areas.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

* Improved access to RSGI's trusted insurance offerings for TNSC customers.

* Streamlined service delivery and customer support across TNSC's widespread branches.

* Joint initiatives focused on promoting financial inclusion and raising insurance literacy among the public.

The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to empowering customers with robust financial protection and peace of mind. Both organizations anticipate that this alliance will foster greater insurance awareness throughout the state.

RSGI and TNSC look forward to a successful partnership and continued support as they work together towards their common goal.

About Royal Sundaram (RSGI):

Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited became India's first private sector general insurance company to be licensed by the IRDAI in October 2000. At Royal Sundaram, every product and service is built with a deep understanding of the customers' needs, ensuring a seamless, transparent, and hassle-free insurance experience. From easy policy issuance to swift claim settlements, the company remains committed to delivering a customer-first experience, keeping the satisfaction and well-being of its clients at the heart of everything it does. For more information, visit www.royalsundaram.in.

About Tamil Nadu State Co-operative Bank (TNSC):

Established in 1905, TNSC is the largest cooperative bank in Tamil Nadu, committed to supporting agricultural, rural, and micro-enterprise sectors through a vast network of branches and member services. TNSC Bank has been serving the people of Tamil Nadu for a centenary for their economic development.

