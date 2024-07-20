"Royaleum" Shines at Anant Ambani's Wedding: Adorned by Mrs. Dhoni and Neeti Mohan

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 20: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding ceremony took place at the Jio World Convention Centre, on 12th July 2024. The wedding, referred to as the "Wedding of the Century" by celebrities and the "Longest Wedding of Decades" by netizens, was named "Shubh Vivah." Many prominent celebrities from around the world, politicians from various countries, sports players, and international business leaders were also present at the event.

At the event, former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, made a grand appearance with his wife, Sakshi, and their daughter, Ziva. MS Dhoni looked dashing in a glittering golden kurta paired with a Pathani salwar, exuding elegance and charm. Mrs. Dhoni, however, truly stole the show, giving tough competition to Bollywood actresses. She wore a breath-taking light green Anarkali from the well-known Designer- The Royaleum by Hetal Shah. This ensemble was a stunning blend of modern and traditional elements, making her look absolutely radiant.

Neeti Mohan, renowned for her melodious voice in Bollywood, graced the wedding of Anant and Radhika in exquisite style. Her performance at the Ambani wedding was a highlight of the evening, where she mesmerized the audience with her rendition of "Sawaar Loon." Adorned in a stunning ensemble from The Royaleum by Hetal Shah, she captivated all with her elegant choicea pink embroidered lehenga paired with a beautifully crafted choli and dupatta.

The Royaleum was founded in 2020 by Hetal Shah and is based in Vile Parle West, Mumbai. Hetal Shah, an interior designer and fashion enthusiast, serves as the creative force behind The Royaleum. It redefines luxury fashion with exclusive prints and meticulous craftsmanship, featuring exquisite designs like patola, bandhani, and shikargah, enhanced with intricate embroidery.

The Royaleum has captured the attention of several celebrities like Mrs. Dhoni and Other celebrities who attended the event include Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Salman Khan, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Rema, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Aishwarya Rai with her daughter Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan with the entire Bachchan family, Shahrukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Jackie Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, and many other prominent personalities from around the world.

Website link- https://www.theroyaleumatelier.com/

