Royaloak Furniture on Expansion Spree, Launches its 167th Store in Tiruvallur

Tiruvallur (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 27: Royaloak Furniture, India's renowned furniture brand, has further solidified its presence in Tamil Nadu with the inauguration of a new store in Tiruvallur. With this, the brand marks an impressive 167th store opening in the country. The grand opening ceremony was honored by the esteemed presence of Vijai Subramaniam, Chairman of Royaloak Incorporation Pvt. Ltd., and Mathan Subramaniam, Managing Director, Royaloak Incorporation Pvt. Ltd. This expansion underscores Royaloak's commitment to providing quality furniture solutions to the people of Tamil Nadu.

Set against the backdrop of spirited melodies performed by the live Chand Mela band, the guests exuded enthusiasm as they orchestrated a magnificent grand launch event. The distinguished guests were warmly embraced into the festivities, signifying an extraordinary beginning to this thrilling new chapter.

Set against the backdrop of spirited melodies performed by the live Chand Mela band, the guests exuded enthusiasm as they orchestrated a magnificent grand launch event. The distinguished guests were warmly embraced into the festivities, signifying an extraordinary beginning to this thrilling new chapter.

Covering an impressive 12000 square feet, this store boasts an extensive array of furniture for every part of the home, including living rooms, bedrooms, dining areas, and more. Tiruvallur's residents can now discover a wide variety of both stylish and functional furnishings. Royaloak is a go-to destination for all home furnishing needs, that offers sofas, beds, dining tables, chairs, recliners, mattresses, interior decor items, and a comprehensive selection of office and outdoor furniture, all conveniently located in their neighborhood. This store adds to the brand's presence in Tamil Nadu, making it a total of 11 stores in the region.

Speaking at the launch event, Vijai Subramaniam, Chairman, Royaloak Furniture said, "Today marks an exceptional day for the entire Royaloak team as we continue to grow, celebrating the inauguration of our 167th store. We are genuinely excited about our expansion in Tamil Nadu, especially with our latest store launch in Tiruvallur. This underscores Royaloak's dedication to providing top-quality furniture at accessible prices to our valued customers. I extend my best wishes to the franchise owners as we eagerly anticipate serving customers and assisting them in finding the ideal pieces to complete their dream homes."

The store boasts a carefully curated and exclusive 'Country Collection,' showcasing the finest and most unique furniture selections from countries such as the United States, Italy, Turkey, Malaysia, and India. Through its dedicated standalone stores, Royaloak aspires to elevate the aesthetic appeal of homes with its modern, luxurious, and budget-friendly furniture offerings. The brand has been fulfilling the lifestyle requirements of its expansive customer base, exceeding 5 million individuals.

Royaloak has presence across PAN India including all the metro cities and the distinctive Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities of India. Making the Royaloak India Furniture Brand which has its vast presence from kashmir to Kanyakumari and Gujarat to Nagaland.

Location: Plot No R 64/4 Avadi Bypass Road Kakkalur, Tiruvallur-602003, 33-Tamil Nadu. POS: 33 - Tamil Nadu.

