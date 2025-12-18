Royals Services (Royals Yatra) Announces Char Dham Yatra 2026 Packages with Complimentary Pilgrimage Giveaway

PNN

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], December 18: Royals Services (Royals Yatra), a leading pilgrimage tour operator based in Haridwar, today announced the launch of its Char Dham Yatra Packages for the 2026 season, featuring an inclusive 9-night, 10-day itinerary priced at ₹15,000 per person. The company will award four complimentary tour packages through a lucky draw on March 1, 2026. For more information about Royals Yatra's pilgrimage services and booking details, visit the official website.

Comprehensive Pilgrimage Experience at Accessible Pricing

The Char Dham Yatra Tour Packages 2026 cover all four sacred shrinesYamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinathwith complete accommodation, meals, transportation, and government-mandated registrations included in the package price.

"After organizing Char Dham pilgrimages for years, we understand that cost often prevents families from undertaking this transformative spiritual journey," said a spokesperson for Royals Services (Royals Yatra). "Our 2026 packages balance affordability with safety and comfort, making the sacred circuit accessible to middle-class families across India."

Package Details and Inclusions

Pricing Structure:

- Per person cost: ₹15,000 (twin sharing basis)

- Minimum booking: 2 persons

- Registration amount: ₹1,000

- Balance payment: Collected at Haridwar office before departure

Package Inclusions:

Strategic Itinerary Designed for Pilgrim Safety

The 10-day journey has been carefully structured to allow proper altitude acclimatization, a critical factor often overlooked by budget operators.

Complete Itinerary:

"The Kedarnath segment at over 3,500 meters altitude requires proper acclimatization," the company explained. "Our itinerary includes strategic overnight stops that reduce altitude sickness risks while maximizing the spiritual experience."

Lucky Draw Announcement: Four Free Packages

In a move to make the pilgrimage more accessible, Royals Services (Royals Yatra) will conduct a lucky draw on March 1, 2026, at 12:00 noon at their Haridwar office.

Lucky Draw Details:

"We believe more people should experience this sacred journey," the company stated. "This giveaway is our way of giving back to the pilgrim community."

Safety and Compliance Standards

All Char Dham Yatra Packages comply with Uttarakhand government guidelines for pilgrim safety and registration. The company maintains relationships with verified hotels across the circuit and employs drivers with over 10 years of mountain driving experience.

Additional safety measures include:

- Pre-departure health briefings

- Emergency contact systems at all locations

- Weather monitoring and route flexibility

- Medical facility tie-ups along the route

Booking Process and Contact Information

Pilgrims can secure their spot with a minimal ₹1,000 registration amount, with the balance of ₹14,000 payable at the Haridwar office before departure.

Royals Services (Royals Yatra) Head Office:

Plot No. 17, Opposite The Oxford School

Roshanabad, Navodaya Nagar, Kutchery

Haridwar, Uttarakhand - 249403

Contact:

Phone: +91 9412322968

Email: royalsservices1@gmail.com

Website: https://www.royalsyatra.com/

Office Hours: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Monday-Saturday

About the Char Dham Yatra

The Char Dham Yatra encompasses four sacred Hindu shrines in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand: Yamunotri (dedicated to Goddess Yamuna), Gangotri (source of the holy Ganges), Kedarnath (one of the twelve Jyotirlingas), and Badrinath (dedicated to Lord Vishnu). Over 3 million pilgrims undertake this journey annually between April and November.

About Royals Services (Royals Yatra)

Royals Services (Royals Yatra) is a Haridwar-based tour operator specializing in Char Dham and other Uttarakhand pilgrimages. The company focuses on providing safe, affordable, and authentic spiritual tourism experiences with emphasis on proper acclimatization, government compliance, and transparent pricing.

For more information about the Char Dham Yatra 2026 packages or to register for the lucky draw, contact Royals Services (Royals Yatra) at the details provided above or visit https://www.royalsyatra.com/destination/char-dham-yatra-packages.

