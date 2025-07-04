R.P. Patel: From Farmer’s Fields to Foundations of Change

New Delhi [India], July 4:Shri Ratibhai Prabhudas Patel was born in a small village in Gujarat. He was born on 1st February 1958 in Kahoda village, Mahesana district of Gujarat, to Shri Prabhudas Chhagandas Patel and Smt. Galbiben Patel. His home had no luxuries, but it had love, honesty, and discipline. His father, a farmer, taught him the value of hard work. His mother pushed him to study, even when money was short. This small family gave him big dreams and a heart full of care for others.

From a young age, Patel was different. He loved asking questions and helping others. While other kids played, he thought about ways to improve the world. His schoolteachers noticed how serious he was about learning. He didn't want to become rich; he wanted to make a difference. That dream stayed in his heart even as he grew older.

He completed his B.Sc. in Agriculture from Anand Agricultural University and later earned an LLB degree. After finishing his studies, Patel cleared the banking exams. He joined Dena Bank. For 20 years, he didn't just sit at a desk—he worked with people, helped solve problems, and supported young staff. His bank branch felt like a family. People trusted him because he never changed—simple shirt, clear words, and a kind heart. His job was not just work, it was service. He is married to Smt. Manjulaben Ratibhai Patel has two sons — Bhargav and Amit.

One day, he left his stable job. No one believed he would leave such comfort. But he wanted to serve the people in a bigger way. He started his own business. He worked honestly, step by step, and became successful. But even then, he did not stop. His goal was not money; it was people. He looked for ways to help youth find direction in life.

As Chairman of CREDAI Gujarat, very innovative business programmes. His favourite was Umiya Career Development Council (UCDC). It helped thousands of students pass big exams like classes 1, 2, and 3. Over 8,400 students were guided, and 3,456 cleared major exams. His dream was not just to build buildings, but to build futures. He believed every child deserves a chance.

In 2016, he stepped away from his business. He started working to raise national consciousness through spiritual consciousness. He dreamed of a place where people could find peace and learn values. This dream became the Vishv Umiya Foundation. The Umiyadham project in Ahmedabad is worth ₹2,000 crore. It is not just a temple. It is a place for unity, culture, and education—all in one space.

Patel's message of service spread beyond India. From the USA to Canada, and the UK to Africa, people are joining the Vishv Umiya Foundation. His work is not just for Patels, but for everyone who wants peace and growth. Social media and events bring people closer to his message. Even children and old people feel inspired when they see his work.

Today, he is the Principal Sevak of the Vishv umiya Foundation. He works full-time without asking for anything in return. His journey shows how one person can touch many hearts. He did not shout for attention—his work spoke for him. His life reminds us that simplicity, when filled with purpose, can become a strong light for others to follow.

