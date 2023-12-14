RPPL Reschedules the Historic Night Street Formula Race (Chennai Formula Street Circuit) to the Next Racing Season

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 14: The Government of Tamil Nadu had put in place elaborate arrangements to organize the Chennai Formula 4 Racing Circuit, which was set to feature India's inaugural first-ever Night Street Circuit race on December 9th and 10th, 2023. The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) certified circuit was set to host the Formula 4 Indian Championship and Indian Racing League. This racing circuit, spanning a 3.7 km route, is the longest street circuit in India and South Asia, stretching across Island Grounds, Victory War Memorial, Napier Bridge, Sivananda Salai and Mount Road in the heart of the city.

The event was the cynosure of all eyes and attracted both national and international attention by drawing in sports enthusiasts. Hosting the Formula race has the potential to elevate the global profile of Tamil Nadu, showcasing its capability to organise and successfully execute major sporting events. The MoU between the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and Racing Promotions Private Limited was signed on 16th August 2023. The sale of tickets began on 4th November, 2023 by incorporating PayTM Insider as the ticketing partner. The ticket sales witnessed massive enthusiasm and fervour from motorsports lovers and the general public across the state and the country.

Street Circuit development works began in a well-coordinated manner with the involvement of other stakeholder departments of the government in the first week of November. Critical works such as road laying, track design, safety barriers, grandstands for spectators, lighting systems, lounges, publicity etc were taken up resulting in near completion of the street circuit by December 1st thus firmly positioning the circuit to host the race on December 9th and 10th 2023. It is pertinent to mention that all necessary permissions and NOCs were received from establishments along the circuit such as the Army, the Navy, the Port Trust etc. through several rounds of consultation and collaboration.

Chennai witnessed an unprecedented amount of cyclonic rainfall brought in by Cyclone Michaung on the 3rd and 4th of December, 2023. Subsequently, the Government of Tamil Nadu had undertaken massive relief and rehabilitation of people affected by the cyclone.

Against this background of massive rainfall and relief measures, the Tamil Nadu government has requested RPPL to reschedule the race. Unfortunately, the Technical Calendar precluded us from conducting the event in December or in January apart from the originally scheduled December 9th and 10th, 2023.

Hence, in consultation with the Tamil Nadu Government, it has been decided to shift the event to the upcoming racing season.

We express our sincerest gratitude to the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and all other line Departments of the Government of Tamil Nadu and other Organisations who were involved in the planning and coordination of the event. We hope Chennai and the other affected areas completely recover soon, and that we will be able to bring an exciting race soon to Chennai and we will be announcing the calendar in the coming days.

