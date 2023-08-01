RPS Consulting Private Limited recognized as a Finalist of 2023 Microsoft Learning Partner of the Year

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 1: RPS Consulting Private Limited, an NIIT Limited subsidiary, announced it has been recognized as a finalist of 2023 Microsoft Learning Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Prasad Balakrishnan - Director & CEO of RPS Consulting, an NIIT Limited subsidiary, said “As a Microsoft partner, we have been providing an extensive range of bespoke Microsoft training and certification courses across India and globe. We truly appreciate Microsoft’s recognition of our efforts in partner innovation using Microsoft technology. The award is a testament to our partnership with Microsoft in powering learning innovations for our joint customers.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. These awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,200 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. RPS Consulting is honored with this recognition for providing outstanding solutions and services in Learning Category.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year's winners demonstrate the best of what’s possible with the Microsoft Cloud.”

“It is indeed a tremendous achievement for RPS Consulting to have been selected as a Finalist from over 4200 nominations from 106 countries/regions, an increase over previous years. We are thankful to Microsoft stakeholders and to our customers on this journey,” said Francis Jacob - President & Head of Business of RPS Consulting.

RPS Consulting have a 1200+ strong pool of instructors with varied competencies, who not only impart training but ensure that teams are job or project ready. While focused on customer needs, RPS Consulting brings value to enterprises by using a combination of strategic partnerships, experienced subject matter experts and highly adaptable delivery methodologies.

“We are happy to be receiving this award and we thank Microsoft for helping us in the way we look at market opportunities. We have been mindful of aligning our business to Microsoft’s goals and priorities – this has been a mantra for our success. We have invested a considerable amount of time and effort to build our capabilities around Microsoft technologies,” said Hari Shankar PR Head – Alliance & Partnership of RPS Consulting.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which took place on July 18-19, 2023.

Additional details on the 2023 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-US/inspire/awards/winners

