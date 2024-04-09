RPS Consulting Private Limited Secures 2024 Google Cloud Training Partner of the Year - Asia Pacific Award for the Second Consecutive Year

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 9: RPS Consulting Private Limited, an NIIT Limited subsidiary has received the 2024 Google Cloud Training Partner of the Year Award for the Asia Pacific Region. This remarkable achievement marks the second consecutive year that RPS Consulting has received this esteemed accolade. The company has been recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers as an enabler in "making practical skills real" for customer success by delivering tailored Google Cloud learning solutions.

"Google Cloud's Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce RPS Consulting Private Limited as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognize their achievements enabling customer success from the past year."

The esteemed award recognizes outstanding innovation, collaboration, and dedication to customer success throughout the year. RPS Consulting with its excellent custom Google Cloud learning solutions has empowered businesses in the evolving digital landscape. Their tailored sessions have equipped the businesses with practical skills and enabled them to use multiple Google Cloud components which can be leveraged through various use cases within the FSI Industry and others.

"Earning the 2024 Google Cloud Training Partner of the Year Award for the Asia Pacific region is a tremendous honour," said Prasad Balakrishnan, Co-Founder & Director, RPS Consulting. "Achieving this accolade for the second time in a row, would not have been possible without the unwavering dedication and effort of the entire RPS team, the expertise of our trainers, and the invaluable support from our clients and partners who have been instrumental in our success. We're proud of the strong relationships we've built with the Google Cloud team and are committed to providing our clients with even more value in the future."

Speaking on the achievement, Vijay Thadani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, NIIT Ltd. said, "We are immensely proud of the well-deserved recognition of RPS Consulting as the 2024 Google Cloud Training Partner of the Year Award winner for the Asia Pacific region. This award underscores our commitment to staying ahead of the curve and ensuring that more organizations are empowered to unlock the full potential of Google Cloud technologies and thrive in the digital age."

With the momentum gained from winning the 'Google Cloud Training Partner of the Year 2023 - Asia Pacific' award, RPS Consulting has continued to make a positive impact, touching the lives of over 3000+ learners. The company remains committed to fostering knowledge exchange and ensuring that clients receive the most up-to-date training and resources to thrive in today's digital landscape.

