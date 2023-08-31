RPS Consulting Private Limited Wins 2023 Google Cloud Training Partner of the Year - Asia Pacific Award

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 31: RPS Consulting Private Limited, an NIIT Limited subsidiary, has been awarded the 2023 Google Cloud Training Partner of the Year Award for the Asia Pacific region. As a leading training partner for Google Cloud, it has been recognized globally for partner innovation, for delivering exceptional training and customer success with Google Cloud in 2022.

“Congratulations on this fantastic recognition of your outstanding partnership. We’re delighted to expand our collaborative efforts to help customers as they move along their digital transformation journeys,” said Dan Rush - Instructor Led Training Business Manager, Google Cloud.

“Google Cloud’s partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. “We're delighted to recognize RPS Consulting as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers.”

As a Google Cloud Partner (GCP), RPS Consulting designed and delivered high impact outcome-based learning paths and training experiences for joint enterprise clients, during the year. These included infrastructure modernization, networking, security, application modernization, machine learning, artificial intelligence and data analytics. The company has assisted several Google Cloud teams in helping customers assess their training gaps and engaged in sharing enablement programs on Google Cloud.

Speaking on the announcement, Vijay Thadani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, NIIT Ltd. said, “Talent needs of GCCs are evolving at a very rapid pace and RPS Consulting is actively enabling these organizations to stay ahead of the curve.”

Prasad Balakrishnan, Co-Founder & Director, RPS Consulting, said, “We’re deeply honored and truly delighted to have won this prestigious award for the first time. This award is a validation of our capability to create innovative industry-leading learning solutions and deliver value driven customer experiences. We are committed to the Google partnership and look forward to further collaborations and achievements with Google this year and beyond.”

