RPSG Lifestyle Media and Penske Media Corporation Announce the Launch of The Hollywood Reporter India

New Delhi [India], February 9: Today, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) is one of the world's most authoritative and preeminent entertainment publications with a focus on film, television, and entertainment, offering in-depth reporting, analysis, and thought-provoking reviews across its award-winning weekly magazine and dynamic website. Known for its access to the American entertainment industry, it is considered the definitive voice among industry leaders and pop culture fans.

Avarna Jain, Chairperson of RPSG Lifestyle Media, outlined the unique approach THR India plans to take. "Hollywood is home to one of the world's oldest film industries and is the genesis for the multitude of local names that filmmaking communities enjoy all over the world," she said. "The Hollywood Reporter India will be the first Indian publication that will look at the Indian entertainment industry as a whole. It will celebrate cinematic creativity across languages, regions and platforms, including OTT, digital and theatre. Hollywood may be the oldest, but India is the world's biggest filmmaking industry and THR India will celebrate that."

"This partnership signifies our continued commitment to fostering global connections and celebrating the culture, vibrancy, and robust entertainment business in India," said Elisabeth Rabishaw, Executive Vice President and Co-Publisher of The Hollywood Reporter.

"We're excited to embark on this journey with the THR India team and bring our editorial voice to the process as we showcase and amplify India's rich and compelling entertainment industry on an international stage," said Nekesa Mumbi Moody, Co-Editor-in-Chief of The Hollywood Reporter.

Currently, The Hollywood Reporter has editions in the US, Italy and Japan.

The appointment process of the Editor-in-Chief and other senior positions are currently underway. The date of launch will be announced shortly.

The Hollywood Reporter (THR) is a flagship entertainment media brand, offering in-depth reporting, analysis and thought-provoking reviews; unparalleled access, world-class photography and video; and feature exclusives in its award-winning weekly magazine and dynamic website. The Hollywood Reporter also boasts prestigious live events, industry-leading philanthropic, empowerment and diversity initiatives and hugely successful video series including the Emmy-nominated "Close Up with The Hollywood Reporter." It was named best entertainment publication at the 15th annual National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards in December 2022, and best entertainment website at the 16th annual National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards in December 2023.

Part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, RPSG Lifestyle Media currently publishes celebrity magazine HELLO! India, and has announced its plans to publish Esquire India in the next few months. The group has plans to expand into various lifestyle verticals in the near future. The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is a USD 7-billion group with interests in power, carbon black, IT, retail, FMCG, sports, media and entertainment.

