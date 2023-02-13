Rromeo sets a new trend, becomes the first Indian musician to introduce a four-part music series; announces the release dates

New Delhi, February 14: There have been umpteen musicians in the block who are trying their hands in the music industry, and competition is rife. However, very few are a master of all.

Yup, a relatively new jack in the block is Rromeo, who is an actor, singer, lyricist and composer as well. His all-round talent surely will blow up trumpets. This new jack of all trades is all set to roll with his newest musical series already!

1.Tu Chand Hai – Chapter No 2. Resham, 3. Chand, and 4. Awargi in Rromeo’s magical voice is set to release on 10th Feb, 10th March and 10th April 2023, respectively. After the monumental success of Chapter 1 Soniye in May 2022, Rromeo is back with his musical series that is sure to set your hearts on fire and bring the house down.

It is the first time ever in the music industry that an individual artist has introduced a four-part series and announced the release dates.

Well, if this becomes a trend, it wouldn’t really be an exaggeration to call him a trendsetter in the Hindi music scene with his unique concept. Rromeo’s Fitoor Chapters 1 & 2, the biggest hit album of the year 2022! Releasing four singles within a span of one year, Rromeo is set to capture millions of hearts with his melodious & soulful tracks. His latest release ‘Dard, topped the charts in no time and became the talk of the town and his sensational voice and soul-stirring lyrics have a lot of roles to play in it.

Music videos are an incredibly popular form of artistry, and creating one in a foreign country can bring a unique flavor to the production. Such was the case with the recent song shot in Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan. Despite the extreme temperatures of -19 degrees Celsius, the hardworking crew persevered to bring us this wonderful music video. Their dedication to completing this project is truly commendable.

Do give the songs a listen if you haven’t yet because of the mesmerising beats and the touch of love in this album; it will surely become your favourite go-to music.

Grab this opportunity by adding Rromeo’s hit albums to your music collection, and be a part of the musical revolution!

