Rromeo's debut music video 'Tera Fitoor' crosses 34 million views on YouTube

Actor and singer Rromeo who fell into a one-sided love penned a song narrating his madness towards his true love in 2019, which has transformed into a blockbuster music video 'Tera Fitoor' and has already crossed 34 million views on YouTube and still counting numbers.

Rromeo is ecstatic with the response his first video song '' has been able to achieve and he is planning a blockbuster sequel soon.

The song was penned in 2019 within an hour by Rromeo, who is the creator, actor, singer and music composer. He saw a girl somewhere and she stole his heart with her mesmerizing looks. The lyrics of the song were written based on the feeling that he got and asked 'who is the girl?

Rromeo could never express his devotion to the girl as she was in love with someone else. Thus, he decides not to disturb her and make her unhappy by expressing his love.

Rromeo said, "I am inspired by Shahrukh Khan. I discussed the song with director Faraz Haider and he suggested making a video song featuring me. The song is shot in the scenic beauty of St Petersburg in Russia with actor Kamya Choudhary."

