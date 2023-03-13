Rromeo’s Tu Chand Hai Chapter 3 is a saga of undying love with a treatment not seen in any other music videos

New Delhi (India), March 13: Just days after singer and songwriter Rromeo turned a year older, the third chapter of his hit Tu Chand Hai is out on his official YouTube channel. Tu Chand Hai Chapter 3 looks promising, with the video featuring Rromeo himself paired with Zyraa Zend.

The melodious number sung by the talented singer is a heart-wrenching track with some equally soulful lyrics, all of which have been done from start to finish by Rromeo.

Yes, you read that right; the song has been written, composed and sung by a multi-talented individual. The visuals get one hooked right from the beginning. The stunning cinematography by Jhony MohdSk sets the right mood, tone and feel of melancholy. A rare feat achieved by only a few. The song was shot in the picturesque locales of Moscow in Russia and Almaty in Kazakhstan.

Never before in the industry has there been such a beautiful tale of heartbreak about love and loss weaved into a music video, and that feat is indeed commendable.

The song will take you into a film-like reverie with its plot that has been wreathed beautifully into it. And guess what it doesn’t end there.

The euphonious narrative has an open end that is to be continued, which means the audience can expect the next part to hit soon.

The music video has been produced under the banner of Inbox pictures’ Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi and has been directed by Faraz Haider, whose work includes Mere Desh Ki Dharti (2022), Ticket to Bollywood (2018).

Tu Chand Hai Chapter 3 is a saga of undying love in the face of endless catastrophes, and if you are also in love with the idea of it, you have to watch the music video on Rromeo’s Official Channel.

