Rs 11,000 Crore worth of DLF's luxury flats sold out in a week

New Delhi [India], June 18 : Luxury flat sales are making new records, real estate developer DLF on Wednesday, announced that its latest luxury offering, DLF Privana North, valued at approximately ₹11,000 crore, sold out in one week.

Located on the Dwarka Expressway, Privana North will have connectivity via the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), NH-48, providing access to Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Mumbai.

DLF's Privana North is spread over 17.7 acres of Sector 76 and Sector 77 of Gurugram, is part of DLF's 116 acre integrated township. Privana North will have six towers with stilt plus 50 floors, making them the tallest residential tower by the developer till date. It will have a total of 1,152 spacious 4BHK flats with a carpet area of 2236 square feet and 12 penthouses with carpet areas of 4847 square feet each. Each apartment comes with three dedicated car parking slots, while penthouses offer four parking slots.

Every tower has a well-appointed lobby with dedicated areas for cafes, lounges and mailboxes. Services like dry cleaning, grocery, first-aid, and hobby corners spread across all the towers in the complex for community centric experience.

Aakash Ohri, Joint Managing Director and Chief Business Officer of DLF Home Developers noted that demand for luxury apartments is on the rise.

"The strong sales response reflects a clear, latent demand for DLF offerings, driven by the success of our past projects. We saw interest from buyers across India and around the world. This success also speaks to the strength of the larger community we are building, continuing the legacy of DLF5 as a benchmark for luxury, master-planned living," said "With the launch of Privana North, we are not simply unveiling another phase, we are propelling the DLF Privana ecosystem into its next transformative chapter," he added.

The planning and design of Privana North are led by globally renowned firms including HB Design from Singapore for master planning, InSite International from Abu Dhabi for landscaping, Surbana Jurong from Singapore for traffic design, and Thornton Tomasetti from New York for structural engineering, with structural proofing by LERA, also based in New York. This international collaboration ensures that global standards of luxury, functionality, and safety are provided in the complex.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor