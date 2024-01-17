Rs 30 lakh each penalty imposed on Air India & SpiceJet for not rostering CAT II/III and LVTO qualified pilots for some flights

New Delhi, Jan 17 Aviation watchdog DGCA on Wednesday said that a penalty of Rs 30 lakhs each has been imposed on SpiceJet and Air India after they did not roster CAT II/III and LVTO qualified pilots for some of the flights and their reply to its notice was not satisfactory.

"Before the onset of fog season every year, DGCA holds meetings with aviation stakeholders such as airline operators and aerodrome operators. The meeting to check preparedness for Low visibility operation was held in DGCA HQs on November 6, 2023. In the meeting, instructions regarding rostering of CAT II/III and LVTO qualified pilots were issued to airline operators on Low Visibility Operations and Fog Preparedness," DGCA chief Vikram Dev Dutt said.

"The flight delay/cancellation/diversion related data submitted by scheduled airlines for December 2023 were analysed in the DGCA and it was found that SpiceJet and Air India did not roster CAT II/III and LVTO qualified pilots for some of the flights and thus they failed to comply with the directions issued This also constituted a violation of the relevant Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR).

"Based on these violations and non-compliance with DGCA directives,Show-cause notices (SCNs) were issued to Spice Jet and Air India on January 2, 2024," said Dutt.

He said that both the airlines submitted their replies in this regard and the examination of the reply was found unsatisfactory. "Both the airlines were imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh each for the violation and non-compliance under rule 133A of Aircraft Rules, 1937," he added.

