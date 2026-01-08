Rs. 65,000 Gigs, 4.5 Lakh Students, 24 Million Futures: TimBuckDo's Doers' Report 2025 Redefines How India's Students Earn

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 8: India's students are no longer waiting to graduate to participate in the economy they are already powering it. The Doers' Report 2025, released by TimBuckDo, India's largest student gig platform, reveals how over 4.5 lakh students across the country are using gig work not as pocket money, but as a critical survival and independence tool earning anywhere between Rs. 800 micro-gigs to Rs. 65,000 high-responsibility roles.

The report, based on platform data spanning metros and fast-rising tier-2 cities, shows that the most common monthly gig earnings fall between Rs. 6,000 and Rs. 15,000, a range that closely mirrors essential student expenses such as rent, food, and commute. TimBuckDo introduces the Gig Survival Index (GSI) to quantify this shift highlighting that for many students, gig income now covers 40-100% of monthly living costs, particularly in tier-2 cities.

Key findings from The Doers' Report 2025 include:

* Average monthly student gig payout: Rs. 8,000

* Top earning cities: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune

* Work format split: 48% on-ground, 32% remote, 20% flexible

* High-demand roles: Telecalling, delivery, social media, event operations, AI-assisted research, and content optimisation

* Top individual earnings: Up to Rs. 1.5 lakh annually by student DOers

Commenting on the findings, Mythri Kumar, Co-founder & CEO, TimBuckDo, said, "What 2025 confirmed for us is that student gigs are no longer transitional, they are foundational. In 2026, we expect this shift to accelerate as AI-powered matchmaking, smarter work design, and deeper employer trust make student gig work faster, safer, and more predictable. Gigs will become seamlessly embedded into student life, not as an interruption to education, but as an enabler of financial independence and real-world readiness. TimBuckDo's focus in the year ahead is scale with structure, ensuring every opportunity is backed by systems that protect, formalise, and grow student earnings."

Adding to this, Apoorv Sharma Prasad, Co-founder & COO, TimBuckDo, said, "Opportunity alone is not enough. If student income isn't formal, protected, and supported by the right systems, it breaks the moment life throws a challenge. In 2025, our focus shifted from just enabling gigs to building the infrastructure that makes student earnings sustainable."

Beyond income generation, the report highlights TimBuckDo's evolution into a full-stack student work ecosystem. In 2025, the platform enabled students to formalise income through PAN cards, secure earnings with affordable wellness and insurance coverage, and stretch income through real-world student discounts and travel partnerships.

On the employer side, the report reveals 10-50x application rates per role, repeat hiring behaviour from trusted companies, and increasing demand for large-batch student hiring across sales, delivery, events, and digital roles. Reinforcing its commitment to trust, TimBuckDo also blocked 800+ scam job listings during the year.

With India's gig workforce expected to reach 24 million by 2030, The Doers' Report 2025 positions students not as future contributors, but as an active workforce already shaping India's gig economy.

About TimBuckDo

TimBuckDo is India's leading student gig and work enablement platform, built exclusively to help students earn early, earn safely, and earn meaningfully. Powered by a nationwide community of over 4.5 lakh students, TimBuckDo connects verified employers with student talent across on-ground, remote, and flexible roles spanning sales, operations, content, events, technology, and customer support. Beyond gig discovery, the platform has evolved into a full-stack student work ecosystem enabling income formalisation through PAN cards, protection through affordable wellness and insurance solutions, and savings via exclusive student benefits and travel partnerships. By combining opportunity with infrastructure, TimBuckDo is helping build India's next generation of financially independent, work-ready students.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor