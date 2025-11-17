Rs 68 crore Kapas Kranti Mission boosting cotton farming, ushering digital transformation: Report

New Delhi, Nov 17 India’s cotton production is seeing a steady transformation with the government’s new Rs 600 crore Kapas Kranti Mission, which is not only using advanced farming methods but also ushering the sector into the digital ecosystem.

With the new initiative, every stage of cotton cultivation -- from seed to sale -- will focus on science, technology, and innovation. It will enable farmers in India’s cotton-growing regions to boost productivity through high-density plantation (HDP), precision irrigation, and scientific agronomy, Times Kuwait reported.

The mission seeks to adopt advanced farming methods, including closer plant spacing and technology-driven irrigation.

The programme, which yielded better results in Maharashtra’s Akola district -- a model for innovative cotton cultivation -- is now being rolled out to farmers in Telangana.

"The ‘Kapas Kisan App’, launched after Diwali, allows farmers to pre-book sales slots, bypass middlemen, and secure fair prices for their produce. It also provides real-time updates on procurement schedules, market rates, and quality standards,” the report said.

The Kapas Kranti Mission comes even as the country’s cotton sector has made significant progress in the last decade. Cotton procurement surged from 173 lakh bales ($3.5 billion) to 473 lakh bales ($17 billion) between 2014 and 2024, and the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for cotton nearly doubled.

Transparency -- cracked down on middlemen, unscrupulous ginning mills, and counterfeit seed suppliers -- has been key to the success, stated the report.

Now, with the Kapas Kisan App, the government aims to usher India’s cotton ecosystem into the digital age.

“Farmers will track every transaction, from booking to payments, directly on their smartphones. This system eliminates delays, prevents crowding, and ensures timely payments into bank accounts, creating a transparent, efficient, and farmer-friendly market,” the report said.

The modernisation of cotton cultivation will help boost the textile sector with high-quality long-staple cotton, generate millions of jobs, and increase exports.

This not only reflects a broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat but will also help the country expand its presence in global markets, said the report.

