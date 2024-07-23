Rs 7545 cr allocated to Maha, Oppn reacted without reading Budget: Dy CM

Mumbai, July 23 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the state’s opposition has reacted to the Budget without reading it.

“We have a slew of state projects which have got the budgetary allocation of Rs 7,545 crore. Our opposition leaders reacted without reading the Budget,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He also gave a list of the projects and their allocated funds: Irrigation projects in Vidarbha Marathwada (Rs 600 crore), Maharashtra Rural Road Improvement (Rs 400 crore), Economic corridor for inclusive development (Rs 466 crore), Eco-Friendly Sustainable Agriculture Project (Rs 598 crore), Maharashtra Agriculture and Rural Transformation Project (Rs 150 crore), MUTP-3 (Rs 908 crore), Mumbai Metro (Rs 1087 crore), Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (Rs 499 crore), MMR Green Urban Mobility (Rs 150 crore), Nagpur Metro (Rs 683 crore), Nag Nadi Rejuvenation (Rs 500 crore), Pune Metro (Rs 814 crore) and Mula Mutha River Conservation (Rs 690 crore).

“When the public elects you, there is an expectation that the elected representatives should read the provisions. I see that many big announcements have been made for Maharashtra,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He added that the Union Budget is a future-oriented budget keeping in mind the youth, poor and farmers of the country.

“Many advanced countries are struggling with the economy and in such a situation, India has shown a growth of 8.2 per cent. This growth is a growth that reflects the strength of India's economy. Social sector expenditure has doubled in 2023-24 from nearly Rs 11 lakh crore to Rs 23 lakh crore,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that the expenditure on the health sector has now almost doubled to Rs 5.85 lakh crore against Rs 2.5 lakh crore in 2017-18.

“Through this budget, an investment of Rs 11 lakh crore will be made for infrastructure. The Centre has brought two schemes for the states, interest-free loans of Rs 1.5 lakh crore for 50 years and 15 years,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that also, a big announcement has been made regarding the new pension scheme.

“As in the state, we have made some rules along with all the employee unions. The Central government is also working along the same lines. This budget has been presented with an eye on the future and not just raining slogans,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

--IANS

sj/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor