RSWM Ends the Year with Multiple Accolades: Wins Three Major Industry Honors for Sustainability

New Delhi [India], December 29: RSWM Ltd has been conferred with multiple recognitions for its sustainability leadership, winning three prestigious awards that collectively reinforce the company's commitment to responsible manufacturing and ESG excellence.

At the 3rd edition of SustainableNXT 2025, RSWM was conferred with the AR Choice Award for Sustainable Textile Manufacturer of the Year, recognizing its integrated approach to sustainability across materials, energy, water stewardship, waste reduction and ethical manufacturing processes.

Also, RSWM's Melange unit in Bhilwara secured the Silver Medal at the 11th edition of the India Green Manufacturing Challenge (IGMC), following an on-site comprehensive evaluation conducted by the International Research Institute for Manufacturing (IRIM).

Further strengthening its sustainability credentials, RSWM won the Bronze Award in the Sustainable Fashion and Textiles category at the FE Green Sarathi Awards 2025, held on 19th December 2025. The recognition acknowledges RSWM's end-to-end ESG-driven manufacturing ecosystem, with a strong focus on circular material practices, recycled fibre integration, renewable energy adoption, water conservation and management, and responsible production at scale.

These honours reflect the effectiveness of RSWM's sustainability framework, driven by Panchtatva, an initiative inspired from five elements of nature, and the RSWM 2.0 transformation, which embed circularity, renewable energy adoption, operational efficiency and people-centric practices into large-scale manufacturing.

Speaking on the achievement, Rajeev Gupta, Joint Managing Director, RSWM Limited, said, "These recognitions reaffirm our belief that sustainability must remain central to business strategy and operational execution. At RSWM, we view responsible manufacturing not as an obligation, but as a pathway to long-term resilience, innovation and shared value creation. Our sustainability endeavors continue to integrate environmental responsibility, efficiency and social responsibility across our value chain. These awards belong to our teams, partners and communities whose collective efforts are enabling us to redefine textiles with purpose while meeting growing global expectations for sustainable products."

RSWM Ltd was also recognized as Most Preferred Workplace 2025-26 in the Manufacturing Sector by TeamMarksmen, which reflects the company's strong work culture, values-driven leadership and people-centric ethos. Earlier, in November 2025, RSWM was also recognized at the MATEXIL Technical Textile Export Award, receiving the Hometech Bronze Award for export performance, further reflecting the company's strong progress across both sustainability leadership and international market performance.

RSWM Limited, the flagship company of LNJ Bhilwara Group, is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of synthetic, cotton and blended yarns, melange yarns, knitted & denim fabric in India. Under the leadership of Mr. Riju Jhunjhunwala, Chairman, Managing Director and CEO of RSWM Ltd, the textile company exports a wide range of fabrics and yarns to over 70 countries across the globe. Its 12 manufacturing plants with 6.27 lakh spindles, 172 looms, 95 circular and flat knitting machines produce high-quality cotton, melange, synthetic novelty yarns, denim & knitted fabrics. Its annually producing 24,000 MT Melange Yarn, 110973 MT Synthetic Yarn, 32262 MT Cotton Yarn, 32 M Meters Denim Fabric, 9360 MT Knits Fabric, 43,000 MT Green Fibre. RSWM initiatives towards sustainability has helped in saving water 2230734 KL per annum, reduced 8 lac tonnes per annum of CO2 emission and recycling 183 cr PET bottles per annum.

For more information, please visit www.rswm.in.

