Rubicon Research IPO Allotment: Here's How to Check Status on BSE and NSE; Latest GMP

The Initial public offering of Mumbai-based Rubicon Research was subscribed by 104 times. The 13,830 crore IOP will be allotted today (October 14) to the successful bidders and the status will be confirmed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) websites online. Investors will receive a message or an email for the IPO allotment till tonight.

Rubicon Research IPO Details

Rubicon Research IPO open for bidding on October 9, 2025 and closed on October 13, 2025. The pharmaceutical company, which has its headquarters in Mumbai, had fixed the price band between Rs 461-485 per share with a lot size of 30 shares with a minimum investment of Rs 13,830. The tentative listing date is October 16, 2025, on BSE and NSE. Ahead of its listing, the company raised Rs 619 crore from anchor investors.

Also Check | Canara HSBC Life IPO Day 3: Check GMP, Subscription Rate and More on Last Day.

Rubicon Research IPO GMP

According to Investorgain, the unofficial price of Rubicon Research share was trading at Rs 137 at 3.55 pm on October 14 in the grey market premium (GMP). The share is estimated listing price of Rs 622, which is 28.25% higherthan the IPO bidding price.

The public issue has been subscribed to at a rate of 109.35 times. Out of which Qualified Institutional Buyers subscribed 99.2 times, Non-institutional investors subscribed 90.94 times, while retail investors subscribed by 14.25 times.

How to Check Rubicon Research IPO Allotment Status on NSE?

1. Visit the official website of NSE at nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.

2. Select Symbol "RUBICON"

3. Enter PAN and Application Number

4. Click on the Submit button to check IPO allotment status.

How to Check Rubicon Research IPO Allotment Status on BSE?

1. Visit the official website of BSE at bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

2. Select Equity.

3. Select the Issue type form drop-down.

4. Enter application or PAN number.

5. Click on "I'm not a robot" to verify.

6. Click on search to check IPO allotment status.